& # 39; Without human rights & # 39 ;: Mexico blocks the caravan of migrants heading north | News from Mexico

Tapachula, Mexico – The Mexican National Guard and immigration officials arrested a caravan of hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers on Thursday as they walked to the southern city of Tapachula.

The troops used shields and pepper gas to corner the caravan, which had crossed the border between Guatemala and Mexico early Thursday in an effort to reach the United States.

"There are no human rights," a migrant shouted as he stood in front of an unconscious pregnant woman who was being treated by doctors. The woman finally regained consciousness.

Plus:

Many cried when immigration officials and National Guard troops dragged them to the buses, which authorities said were used to take immigrants and asylum seekers to an immigration detention center in Tapachula, known as the 21st Century.

The National Immigration Institute (INM) of Mexico said about 800 people were taken by bus to the detention center.

Regional defenders of the rights of migrants have denounced the use of force against migrants leaving the border between Guatemala and Mexico during the last week.

"This is a repressive act of the Mexican government," said Father Mauro Verzeletti, director of the Migrant Shelter in Guatemala City.

"The mask of (President Andrés Manuel) López Obrador has fallen, which shows that he is defending the interests of Donald Trump. It is the true backyard of the United States," Verzeletti told Al Jazeera.

Immigration officials and Mexican National Guard troops force a man into a bus while shouting that he needs to find his cousin (Jeff Abbott / Al Jazeera)

The caravan left the border with Guatemala early Thursday, choosing to cross the Suchiate River between the Tecun Uman and Talisman border crossings between Guatemala and Mexico. This was the second attempt of the caravan to enter Mexico.

On Monday, the caravan was stopped by National Guard troops after they tried to cross the river to Mexico. National Guard troops used tear gas to push the caravan to the banks of the river.

Some migrants slept on the beach in makeshift shelters, while others returned to the migrant shelter sponsored by the Catholic Church.

"I am still afraid of being captured and deported to Honduras," Pastora Hernández, an immigrant from San Pedro Sula, told Al Jazeera just before the National Guard troops moved on Thursday.

Hernandez emigrated with her husband, Pablo Aquino, and two of her four children for economic reasons.

"It was difficult," Aquino told Al Jazeera. "We were seeing that we couldn't do the same purchases we used to do."

Mexico has been under pressure for more than a year by the Trump administration to do more to prevent migrants and asylum seekers from reaching the U.S. border. UU.

The interim secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, praised Mexico's efforts to block the caravan on Wednesday.

"The efforts of the National Guard of Mexico and other officials have been effective so far to maintain the integrity of its border, despite the outbreaks of violence and illegality of people trying to enter Mexico illegally on their way to the States United, "he said. in a sentence.

Deportation of migrants.

This month's caravan left Honduras on January 15 and quickly grew to thousands. It was divided into three groups, with immigrants arriving at the Tecun Uman border in San Marcos and the Ceibo border in Petén.

On Tuesday, Mexico began deporting members who, according to authorities, entered the country between official ports of entry.

According to the Migration Institute, 110 Hondurans were returned to their country on a National Guard flight. Other flights took place in the following days, including 188 on Thursday.

In an interview on local television in Honduras on Wednesday, Alden Rivera, the Honduran ambassador to Mexico, stated that up to 1,900 Hondurans could be deported.