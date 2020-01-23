& # 39; Justice served & # 39;: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh salute the ICJ ruling | News

%MINIFYHTML82a35c6761513ec0bffa162fe965916211% %MINIFYHTML82a35c6761513ec0bffa162fe965916212%

Cox & # 39; s Bazar, Bangladesh – Almost a dozen men are glued to a television screen inside a shabby shop in southern Bangladesh Kutupalong refugee camp, home of almost 40,000 Rohingya refugees.

The men were observing the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya population from genocide.

Plus:

The top United Nations court rejected the defense of Myanmar's civil leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, last month when he refuted the genocide charges, but admitted that the country's army may have used excessive force against the mainly Muslim minority.

%MINIFYHTML82a35c6761513ec0bffa162fe965916213% %MINIFYHTML82a35c6761513ec0bffa162fe965916214%

The ICJ case was presented by the Muslim-majority African nation of the Gambia, which had asked the court to impose emergency measures following the 2017 repression of the Myanmar army that forced around 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees watching a live broadcast of the ICJ trial in the Kutupalong camp (Faisal Mahmud / Al Jazeera)

The ICJ ruling was applauded by refugees as their first major legal victory since they were forced to leave their homes.

"The ruling was given. They said a genocide was carried out against us," said an old man in the shop in Kutupalong, one of the nearly three dozen Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazaar with more than one million refugees , according to the latest figures published by the UN

& # 39; Justice served us & # 39;

Mohammad Rasel, 26, remembers that it was Haystacks filled in front of his house in the Maungdaw district of Myanmar when a mafia, including local police, entered her village in August 2017.

"They fired shots and a bullet wounded my father and immediately fell," he told Al Jazeera. "Around us there were flames and screams of creepy people."

Rasel's house was burned. He fled with his brother and mother, leaving his dying father in the yard of his house.

"They killed my father in front of my eyes and I received no justice for his death," he said. "This ruling seems to have done us justice."

Abdur Rahim, a & # 39; majhi & # 39; (community leader) Rohingya, 45, also believed that "some kind of justice,quot; had been done with the ICJ ruling.

"We are not going to recover the loved ones we have lost in that wave of pointless murders. No one is going to compensate us for that," he told Al Jazeera.

"But at least the world has admitted that a heinous crime was committed against us."

Rahim I expected the court order to force Myanmar to "stop the atrocities against our brothers and sisters,quot; who still live in Myanmar

Khadija Begum, 40, was raped during the repression of 2017 and her husband was killed (Faisal Mahmud / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; I'm stuck and I have nowhere to go & # 39;

But others in the camp, like Khadija Begum, was not so optimistic following the order of the ICJ.

Standing in front of his makeshift mud house with a tarp deck, Begum was surrounded by open pit latrines and the smell of sewage was overwhelming.

"They killed my husband and raped me. Those people (the Myanmar army) have no regrets. They will do the same if we return to Myanmar," he added. 40 years old, he told Al Jazeera.

"Many people from different countries have been visiting us since we landed at the camp. They promised many things. But the reality is that I'm stuck here and I have a place to go."

Mahbub Alam Talukder, commissioner for refugee relief and repatriation (RRRC) appointed by Bangladesh, told Al Jazeera that the verdict "raises the morale of Rohingya refugees."

"For the past two years, they have been telling stories of murders and violations committed against them. Now the International Court of Justice defends their stories and says that a genocide occurred," he said.

When asked if the order would facilitate the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, Talukder said: "Myanmar has already been wandering and has not shown its sincere intention to recover the refugees. It is difficult to assume at this time what consequence this verdict will have. create in the repatriation process ".

Myanmar ordered an end to abuses against the Rohingya

& # 39; Moral victory of humanity & # 39;

Imtiaz Ahmed, director of the Center for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka, told Al Jazeera that the ICJ ruling was a "milestone."

Ahmed was at the Hague court in December when the hearings began in the Rohingya case.

"So far, it seems that the ICJ has paid attention to the provisional measures sought by the Gambia. It is now up to the Myanmar government to take the measures according to the ICJ leadership."

Ahmed said Myanmar has four months to inform the court about the measures taken to prevent a Rohingya genocide.

"They will be under immense pressure since everyone is watching now," he said.

Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor at the Illinois State University in the United States, told Al Jazeera that the ICJ order was "a moral victory for humanity."

"It has practically shown that Myanmar has committed heinous crimes and continues a well orchestrated policy of genocide against the Rohingya," he said. "It is also a recognition of the existence of the Rohingya community. "

Riaz said that while the ICJ does not have a mechanism to enforce its decision on Myanmar, it urged the international community to "act now."

He also asked Bangladesh to initiate a "strong diplomatic effort,quot; to convince its "friends like India and China,quot; to pressure Myanmar to ensure the repatriation of refugees "with dignity and security."