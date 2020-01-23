2020 Pro Bowl: Lamar Jackson, Dalvin Cook among the must-see in the NFL All-Star game | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLcf85e7b5f7e3e08336565635e815577411% %MINIFYHTMLcf85e7b5f7e3e08336565635e815577412%





Lamar Jackson had received heavy tips to reach his first Super Bowl this season

While the Pro Bowl divides the opinion, it awaits as another opportunity to see some of the most exciting NFL stars in action for the last time this season.

We chose six players to watch the NFL All-Star contest, which will be shown live at Sky Sports Arena starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

AFC

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Crows

Jackson produced an impressive hurried touchdown like Madden's during the Ravens' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals during the season

Lamar Jackson stormed the NFL in 2019, defying doubts about his ability to pass with 36 touchdowns, the top of the league, and a No. 1 quarterback qualification of 113.3. The Ravens superstar was also an incredible sixth in the league with 1,206 yards on the ground for seven touchdowns as he led his team to a 12-game winning streak and a 14-2 record to win the AFC North and secure first place .

His season reached an abrupt end at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but that should not prevent the electrifying selection of the 2018 draft from being crowned MVP. It should be fun to see him run the irregular defense of the NFC in Orlando.

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

0:54 Henry ran a huge 75 yards to take a touchdown for the Titans against the Cleveland Browns in week one Henry ran a huge 75 yards to take a touchdown for the Titans against the Cleveland Browns in week one

Titans runner Derrick Henry was one of the stories of the season when he exploded during the second half of the year to lead the NFL with 1,540 yards on the ground for 16 touchdowns. Having finished the regular season with 211 gigantic yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Houston Texans, he went on to record at least 180 yards on the ground in playoff victories over the New England Patriots and the Ravens.

The Chiefs' defense found a way to contain Henry in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, but the 26-year-old could be unstoppable in a game when players are understandably reluctant to make big tackles.

Deshaun Watson – Houston Texans

0:52 Watson notably avoided being fired before setting a 28-yard winning field goal in the Texans playoff victory in overtime over the Buffalo Bills Watson notably avoided being fired before setting a 28-yard winning field goal in the Texans playoff victory in overtime over the Buffalo Bills

Fans will be delighted with the mobile quarterback in the Pro Bowl. Deshaun Watson was outstanding once again for Texans in 2019, inspiring his team to a confrontation in the Divisional Round where they were finally defeated by an exceptional team of Chiefs.

He stressed how influential he is in Houston during the Wild Card comeback over the Bills, miraculously escaping an overtime catch to help set a winning field goal of the game. Watson finished the regular season 333 of 495 passes for 3,852 and 26 touchdowns, as well as accumulating 413 yards on the ground for seven touchdowns.

NFC

Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings

2:47 See the best plays of Cook's great performance against the Washington Redskins while the Minnesota Vikings recorded 171 total yards See the best plays of Cook's great performance against the Washington Redskins while the Minnesota Vikings recorded 171 total yards

At one point during the season, the Minnesota Viking runner Dalvin Cook led the way in yards on the ground in the NFL. The 24-year-old lost a couple of games due to an injury, but still managed to see 2019 with the tenth most 1,135 yards on the ground, along with 13 touchdowns.

This had included at least 100 yards on the ground in five of his first seven games. It also served as a valuable threat in the air game for Kirk Cousins ​​to use, making 53 catches for 519 yards.

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

0:42 Jones achieved an excellent catch against the Colts in the third week Jones achieved an excellent catch against the Colts in the third week

A mixed season for the Atlanta Falcons meant that Julio Jones' production went a little below the radar. He finished the year as the second leading NFL catcher with 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns, including 13 catches for 134 yards and two scores in the 29-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, heading to the Super Bowl. Jones played a key role in helping the Falcons win six of their last eight games, having lost seven of their first eight.

The power and speed of the 30-year-old as an open receiver make him a major attraction in a game designed to show elite NFL players.

Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints

0:35 The highlight of the Thomas season was an impressive one-handed capture against the Indianapolis Colts. The highlight of the Thomas season was an impressive one-handed capture against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones' reception figures were surpassed only by Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, who led the league by some distance with 149 catches for 1,725 ​​yards and nine touchdowns when his team reached the playoffs. He had 10 games of at least 100 yards receiving, dominating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October with 11 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Such was its impact in 2019 that Thomas broke the Saints record for most receiving yards in a single season.

The 2016 draft team is the fastest player in 400 career receptions in NFL history and has registered more catches than any other player in its first 16 games of a season.

MVP surprise?

0:37 Deonte Harris flew across the Seahawks on the way to grab a TD return from clearance for the Saints. Deonte Harris flew across the Seahawks on the way to grab a TD return from clearance for the Saints.

Deonte Harris is another stranger to watch closely in Orlando, as the open receiver of the Saints has been selected for the Pro Bowl as a return specialist. The 22-year-old had 644 yards in initial returns in his rookie year, as well as leading the NFL with 338 yards and a touchdown of 36 clearance returns. Don't be surprised to see him line up as a receiver sometimes.

Watch the best AFC and NFC players fight in the Pro Bowl, live at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

During 90 minutes of Super Bowl LIV accumulation from Hard Rock Stadium with Rob Ryan and Josh Norman, join us at Sky Sports Action, Main Event Y Mixture from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 2.