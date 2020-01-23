2020 Ping Pong World Championship, live at Sky Sports | News News

%MINIFYHTML8baa003bab151416064a16586bef61ab11% %MINIFYHTML8baa003bab151416064a16586bef61ab12%





Andrew Baggaley reflects on his victories to date and shares his approach for this year

The Ping Pong World Championship is live Sky sports on Saturday and Sunday with the Englishman Andrew Baggaley who tries to retain his title.

The three-time winner (2015, 2016 and 2019) arrives at the iconic Alexandra Palace with an eye on a fourth record title.

The competition takes place in four sessions and the 64 competing players have earned their place through the Global Ranking Series.

The field will first participate in double elimination groups as they attempt to reach the last 32. From that moment on, the competition will adopt a direct elimination format.

The defending champion faces Gianmarco Gallina in his first match

Baggaley defeated Wang Shibo 15-10, 12-15, 15-8, 10-15, 15-6 to win the title 12 months ago and, in total, played with all the other previous winners of the event.

This time, he has been drawn in Group A on table one and will meet Gianmarco Gallina in his first game. The English teammate Chris Doran, who reached the semifinals during the last two years, is in the C in Group D with Shibo starting at table three in Group B.

2020 Ping Pong World Championship – Live on Sky Sports Action Saturday 12 p.m. Double elimination Saturday 5.30pm Last 32 Sunday 12 p.m. Last 16 Sunday 5.30pm Quarterfinals, semifinals and final

The eight players in each group will play a total of 10 games to start their campaigns. Two consecutive victories will qualify the players in the last 32 and two consecutive defeats will eliminate them from the tournament.

Live coverage on Sky Sports Action It begins at 12 pm on Saturday with the competition celebrating its eighth year at the iconic Alexandra Palace.