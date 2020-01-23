2 Chainz rant against officials at Dubai airport after being investigated for smelling weed

%MINIFYHTMLcf51e03d07176b31296c9847dc60f6c111% %MINIFYHTMLcf51e03d07176b31296c9847dc60f6c112%

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; Hazel-E states that she's been there, done that & # 39 ;, while Snoop Dogg claims that the way they treat 2 Chainz is the reason she doesn't go to countries like that. 39 ;.

Up News Info –

2 ChainzThe weather in Dubai did not have a good start. The rapper flew to the city of the United Arab Emirates and as soon as he landed at the airport on Thursday, January 23, he almost got into trouble with the authorities for smelling weed.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, said he had to go through the maximum search just because one of the guards smelled of marijuana in his pocket. Regretting the treatment he received, he said in a video while he was still walking through the airport after security allowed him to pass: "They gave us the maximum bust. That made me nervous, man." We know we don't all like them. "

His rant continued when he was in the car while apparently waiting for the rest of his entourage who was still going through the same control. "I smoke," he said angrily to the camera. "I am an adult man. I smoke."

%MINIFYHTMLcf51e03d07176b31296c9847dc60f6c113% %MINIFYHTMLcf51e03d07176b31296c9847dc60f6c114%

<br />

Sharing the feeling, Snoop Dogg He told his fellow rapper: "That's why I'm not going to countries like that @ 2chainz." He continued to share some advice while wishing him good luck, "All money is not good money, take care. I'm smoking one for you."

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Hazel-E He said he "has been there to write a book of etiquette." But many Instagram users were not convinced and instead made fun of her for comparing her experience in the Middle East country with that of 2 Chainz.

"Oh, it's true, you were living there being hit by gangs and pissed off by bags," one reacted to Hazel's claim. Another replied sarcastically, "we understand. You've been to Dubai." Another commented: "Is it okay? People go there every day."

2 Chainz is in Dubai for a concert in the Oni lounge and restaurant. He plans to perform Thursday night, January 23.