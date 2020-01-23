15 ways to pose as Deepika Padukone for a perfect image

Deepika Padukone began her career in the world of glamor as a model and it shows when she stands up in front of the camera even today. Her torso of long tones, that angelic face and the trust of the gods, Deepika Padukone is a diva that we simply can't get enough of.

With impeccable #OOTD and perfect lighting, Deepika has managed to crack the code and get the best shots every time she poses for the camera. Changing clothes, this fashionista adopts a different pose for each of her looks and we are amazed at what she has in her repertoire of poses.

Then, following this perfect example, we list the 15 unique ways that Deepika Padukone poses to get the right image and flaunt the right thing. Take a look and start practicing now.

1. Shot partially kissed by the sun



2. Flaunt your eye makeup pose

3. Work that tight waist posture

4. Hand in pocket to keep it casual



5. Show the backless outfit pose

6. The low angle shot to look taller

7. Squat and pose

8. Semi-lit beauty shot

9. The sincere image of walking

10. Ghoomar pose

11. Flaunt your jewelry shot

12. Ranveer Singh's pose

13. Summer dress with ruffles pose

14. Image of smile from ear to ear

15. I am sexy and I know that it poses