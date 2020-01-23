Home Entertainment 15 ways to pose as Deepika Padukone for a perfect image

15 ways to pose as Deepika Padukone for a perfect image

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Deepika Padukone began her career in the world of glamor as a model and it shows when she stands up in front of the camera even today. Her torso of long tones, that angelic face and the trust of the gods, Deepika Padukone is a diva that we simply can't get enough of.

With impeccable #OOTD and perfect lighting, Deepika has managed to crack the code and get the best shots every time she poses for the camera. Changing clothes, this fashionista adopts a different pose for each of her looks and we are amazed at what she has in her repertoire of poses.

Then, following this perfect example, we list the 15 unique ways that Deepika Padukone poses to get the right image and flaunt the right thing. Take a look and start practicing now.

1. Shot partially kissed by the sun

2. Flaunt your eye makeup pose

Deepika Padukone

3. Work that tight waist posture

Deepika Padukone

4. Hand in pocket to keep it casual

Deepika Padukone

5. Show the backless outfit pose

Deepika Padukone

6. The low angle shot to look taller

Deepika Padukone

7. Squat and pose

Deepika Padukone

8. Semi-lit beauty shot

Deepika Padukone

9. The sincere image of walking

Deepika Padukone

10. Ghoomar pose

Deepika Padukone

11. Flaunt your jewelry shot

Deepika Padukone

12. Ranveer Singh's pose

Deepika Padukone

13. Summer dress with ruffles pose

Deepika Padukone

14. Image of smile from ear to ear

Deepika Padukone

15. I am sexy and I know that it poses

Deepika Padukone

