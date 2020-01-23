12 times Shah Rukh Khan knocked us down with his ingenious responses on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most beloved actors in the industry. The superstar has been in the industry for more than two decades and has won millions of hearts with her brilliant screen performances. Not only because his quick wit, humor and inescapable charm make him one of the most admired people, even off the screen. SRK has followers of around 39.7 million on Twitter. He often uses it to interact with his fans. The actor often holds a #AskSRK session, which invites a series of questions from his fans and has the best answers in return.

Don't you believe us We have compiled for you the most ingenious responses of the actor to some of the strangest questions asked by his fans. Check them out here …

@sarthakkher If I ask him not to go with you … ha ha. – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

For the same reason that rhythm is spelled like this https://t.co/cbMX7qRea6 – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

There is a formula … but you have to learn it. https://t.co/BR74xuMzgZ – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Marry, marry … does anyone want to be more & # 39; friends & # 39 ;? https://t.co/lXgwfB8qWD – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

@UjaSrk Have you not heard "kaun kehta hai chamatkaar nahi hote … mujhe Zara Kareeb is dekho … – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2015

If I were qualified, I would have suggested a medication … surely they are symptoms of something! https://t.co/q7WLMhNglN – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Wear a helmet !!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Damn multiple choice questions? It was always horrible with them. https://t.co/PGFGEdXjqS – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020