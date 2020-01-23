%MINIFYHTMLdc7c8ec0721d250cff88ce3c08984e1a11% %MINIFYHTMLdc7c8ec0721d250cff88ce3c08984e1a12%

We have reached the point in the MLB offseason when spring training facilities are full of activity, not with real spring training, but with middle-aged men and women who pay a lot of money to live as a player MLB for a week. That's right: it's a fantasy camp, baby.

For those who are not familiar with the concept, fantasy camps allow ordinary people to spend a week or so living the life of the big leagues, hanging out with former Major League players, wearing real uniforms, playing games real and being taken care of generally every hour of the day. Most teams have some version of a fantasy camp, and most are held every year between mid-January and early February in the same stadiums that will house MLB teams in a few weeks while preparing for the 2020 season.

I attended a Brave fantasy camp in 2013. Since I learned the concept as a child, it was something I wanted to do. For me, 12, it sounded like the coolest thing in the world. For me, 36, it was almost as cool as I imagined. I will stop here to say that fantasy camp is expensive, which is why most people who attend consider it a unique thing in life. Depending on the equipment and the duration of the camp, they generally run between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000. Usually, this covers your hotel, your uniforms and other loot services, training, training and medical services, meals and trips in the camp, as well as other odds and ends behind the scenes.

Although I only attended one camp, I acquired the wisdom that I am quite sure that it is universal. So here are 10 things you learn in an MLB fantasy camp.

1. You look silly in a Major League uniform

When we are children, we have no problem imagining ourselves in the big league uniform. It is literally a fantasy and we all look fantastic in our minds. But when you arrive at the fantasy camp, with your adulthood and your adult body, not pro-athlete, putting on a full uniform for the first time will give you the same idea of, "Wow, this is really great!" Y, "Oh, man. I look ridiculous." Dual thoughts are equally valid. Yes, it is definitely great in a childhood dream. But he also knows that he doesn't really belong in this environment. Sure, it's fun. But you know that you are pretending. It is a rare mixture. Okay, some do better than others. But very few people in the fantasy camp could be confused in sight with a real league player. Professional advice: size is critical.

2. Even if you are fit, you are probably out of shape

I did months of cardio and strength work before the camp in 2013. I was already in good shape, but I thought I should improve things to have a good presentation in the field. It was not enough. After a few hours of exercises and a game, I was quite sore. My legs especially. You don't realize, or maybe you just forget, how much is the sprint involved in baseball. There is a lot of that. So, if your legs are not in optimal shape, you will feel it all week. The rest of the body also needs attention, but the legs need it more. From what I've seen, this is not limited to older campers. Even the twenties regretted not having done more races in the weeks before the camp. So, even if you think you are in good shape, you probably have room for improvement. For the third or fourth day of camp, there is a good chance that you fantasize more about staying in bed than playing major league baseball. But, hey, it's only part of the experience.

3. It will hurt

This is a branch of number 2: there will be pain. Guaranteed But not only overexertion pain. At some point during the camp, you will fall, you will receive a blow, you will pull a muscle, you will become dehydrated or, otherwise, you will introduce yourself to some people. It is only part of baseball. When baseball players say no one is 100 percent after the first day of spring training, it's true. Here is my story of pain: in the first round of batting practice on the FIRST DAY OF THE CAMP, a fast ball Sid Bream entered my kitchen and produced perhaps the most painful sensation my hands felt when playing baseball. I took a break and assumed that the pain would lessen in a few minutes. It did not. In a short time, I had a large bruise that covered half the palm of my right hand. Thanks to the training staff, I found Some relief as the days went by. But most of all I played the rest of the camp with a wrapped / very sore hand and a shy approach while batting. It was suboptimal.

My hand wrapped and very hurt during the 2013 Bravos fantasy camp. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a4/bf/fantasycampwound-sn-012320jpg_1aszlid6jcv3518remnu5ry2yg.jpg?t=-746056089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



4. You will be ashamed at least once

Shame is a spectrum. You will probably experience several ways. You could strike out in a great place. You can lose a fly ball in the sun. You can fall running the bases. You could do all three. Those are normal shame in the countryside, and they happen all the time in the fantasy camp, just like in the big leagues. But there are other embarrassments that arise infrequently, which makes them much larger. Like the time I used the wrong uniform for one of my games. Simply put, I misread the schedule and used my home uniform instead of the missing version. I realized my mistake about 10 minutes before the game started, but it was too late. My other uniform was already in the wash. I remember that the former Braves receiver, Javy López, walked behind me and said in a cheerful and mocking way: "Fossssster, you're going to be in trouble." Later I was fined $ 2 on the kangaroo court. My coaches, Marquis Grissom and Pete Smith, and my teammates insisted that we take this picture.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d0/50/fantasycampuniform-ftr-012320jpg_1i5l9vfy4a7uk19t04pkvcd3dw.jpg?t=-751963769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Old players are still better than you

MLB players are in the big leagues for a reason. His talent is obviously one of the best in the world. Even the worst important player is ridiculously better than the average baseball fan Joe who played in high school. And in most cases, this extends well beyond their years of play. Former MLB players who train at the fantasy camp tend to be between 40 and 50 years old, although some may be older or younger. But guess what: they are still better than you. When you see how your seemingly fit and strong teammates struggle to throw the ball in a line from third to first, then look at a 50-year-old retired player for a long time firing a bullet at the first with what appears to be a minimal effort , you get an even greater appreciation for the level of elite skill that is needed to play in the majors. In almost all cases, former former major league players can still hit, throw and catch better than you.

6. MLB's life is very sweet.

Fantasy Camp offers only a glimpse into the lifestyle of the big leagues. But it is a good look. There is not much to worry about. Your food, your trip and your clothes are in charge. Every worker and every coach is there to meet their needs. There is a variety of breakfast, a variety of seemingly unlimited lunch and snacks just a few steps from any locker in the clubhouse. There is a clean uniform hanging in your locker every morning. It seems that every day a new booty appears: a new jersey, a new golf shirt, a new bat. If you need to dive into a hot tube, you can do it. If you need help with muscle aches, the training staff is eager to help you. Do you need some BP? You got it. Everything is great And, again, it's just a little glimpse of what it really is.

7. You will not be discovered & # 39;

This does not apply to 99 percent of campers, but it has the feeling that there is always someone who thinks that there is at least a minimal chance that they will impress enough people in the fantasy camp so that the team is seriously interested in signing them . I would not say that it is literally impossible for this to happen, but it is extremely unlikely. Most camps have a minimum age requirement of at least 25. And, except for a serious and serious talent that has somehow gone unnoticed, I am talking about unique talent in a generation, nobody in the fantasy camp will ever receive a Invitation for spring training. So, even if you were excellent in high school, or even in college, the possibility of an MLB team signing you based on a fantasy camp performance at the age of 25 or older is probably just a little less realistic. Than win the Powerball. But you can always expect you to be the exception. I guess that's a reason why they call it fantasy camp.

8. Former players enjoy it almost as much as you do

It can be said that former players of the major leagues enjoy being in these camps. They wouldn't be there if they didn't. For them, it is an opportunity to wear the uniform again, hang out with their old friends, remember the old days and relive their own glory for another week. There are lots of laughs, jokes and kind jokes, and there are tons of great stories that go through the clubhouse. There is no need to be shy. They want you to talk to them. They know you love them. They enjoy meeting you. In some cases, relationships continue beyond camp. Here is a video of my David Justice camp that explains the charm of the fantasy camp (including an inappropriate comic question from former pitcher Mike Bielecki at the end).

9. You will be motivated by excellence

Given his surroundings in the fantasy camp, he can hardly help becoming philosophical. You see all the former players who were among the best in the world in what they did. But otherwise, they are just normal people. They simply had a great skill, developed it, practiced it and found success through opportunity. I realized that such success does not have to be limited to sports. We can all work to improve what we do. We all have skills. We are all good at something. So why not try to be among the best in anything? Obviously, just wanting is not enough for this to happen. You have to work on that. And even then, you may not end up being the best, or close to being the best. But the pursuit of excellence must always be there. Excellence often generates opportunities, and that is where success lives.

Players say goodbye to campers at the 2013 Bravos fantasy camp. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/f7/fantasycamp-sn-ftr-011620jpg_3rmoicsoftfhq8015x8m0qy5kjnh.jpg?t=-746095705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Will you want to do it again?

Despite the cost, I am 99.9 percent sure that anyone who has attended an MLB fantasy camp will say it was worth it. That's why you want to come back. Most people cannot afford to go more than once. I am one of those people. But there are others who find a way to go every year. That speaks of the value of experience: the opportunity to live far from your reality for a few days and live in one of your youthful fantasies. I am seven years away from my camp and the memories remain as fresh as the day they happened. Apart from the usual moments of super personal life, I can't say that about many things.

(If you are interested, I wrote a lot more about my 2013 fantasy camp experience through a daily blog that you can find here. Consider the different entries in the menu on the right).