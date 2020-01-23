10 photos that went viral in the first month of 2020

Our stars brought in the year 2020 with an explosion. We saw it in photos of his family vacations, promotions of new releases, birthdays and some glamorous public appearances. Some of these images caught their eyes and broke the Internet. We collect a set of images with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and others that made them fashionable in the first month of 2020.



Look at them here,

1. Akshay Kumar's anniversary wish for wife Twinkle Khanna in the appearance of Pakshi Rajan, her character in Robot 2.0. With a peculiar legend.

2. The fascinating look of Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi for Chhapaak promotions.

3. Ranveer Singh's birthday wish for wife Deepika Padukone with an invisible image of her childhood.

4. Ananya Panday flaunting her nose piercing in this photo.

5. Best New Year wishes from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

6. Photos of Sara Ali Khan sunbathing from her exotic vacation.

7. Janhvi Kapoor surprised everyone in a pink sari by Arpita Mehta.

8. Alia Bhatt on vacation with her best children, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

9. A shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana that makes our morning wonderful.

10. Disha Patani in a green issue of Yousef Al Jasmi for Malang promotions.