10 Grammy couples we miss on the red carpet

With just three weeks, the 2020 awards season has already given us a lot.
Beyoncé Y Jay Z Pressing it on the Golden Globes with its own Ace of Spades champagne. Reese witherspoon Fangirl so strong that the power couple got into a bubble box and the entire Ivy Park collection of Queen B to their home, planting the seeds for a celebrity friendship for which we are one hundred percent here. Billy porter killing another red carpet with an endless feather train and $ 2 million in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. Brad Pitt not only winning a Golden Globe 24 years after its first 12 monkeysbut making a Titanic reference in his shout of Once upon a time … in Hollywood cost and new friend Leonardo Dicaprio.
And that is even before reaching all that Brad Pitt.Jennifer Aniston I find that it keeps us hoping for a renewed coupling even though all the signs, logic and reason point to the fact that it will happen at the moment when the cast of friends meets for season 11.
Although not even half of the previous gold duo, both winners of the new Screen Actors Guild award, are on the list of Grammy 2020 attendees, the biggest music night still promises a lot of excitement thanks to performances by artists such as Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Demi lovato and the Jonas Brothers and the joint appearances on the red carpet of couples of musical power like gwen Stefani Y Blake shelton.
And yet it is difficult not to yearn, just a little, for a moment when there is a possibility Justin Timberlake Y Britney Spears could appear in coordinated denim in denim in denim. So, before celebrating all that music has to offer this Sunday, let's take a look at all the love it has already given us.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Oh, Kylie and Travis, we barely knew you as a pair of Grammys. But even if there is no reason to believe that beauty mogul and rapper repeat their appearance in 2019, we can still enjoy seeing them as StormiIt is mom and dad.
Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire
Their romance (and brief engagement) was a whirlwind from the beginning to the end in 2019, but fortunately the composer and the Schitt & # 39; s Creek managed to get together to the red carpet of the Grammy.
Rihanna and Drake
They were never official enough for a joint walk on the red carpet, however, these two took the Grammys stage at the 2011 show. With RiRi only once again, could we be blessed with a remix?
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Still maintaining the faith that this couple could appear together in a future Grammys step by step, TBH. After all, the last time we reviewed their roller coaster romance it seemed to be trending. Until then, however, we will reflect on this coordinated appearance of 2016.
Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas
Listen, we're as excited as anyone for The J Sisters to take the carpet in the Grammys 2020. And with its origins in Met Gala, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra do Tend to kill. But we would still like to serve one for this duo. They separated a few months after posing together at the 2015 show, but at least we will always have "Jealous."
Ariana Grande and Big Sean
As the pop star said, (well, she sang) herself, ultimately, the rapper was simply no match. But for their nine-month romance, and their appearance at the 2015 event, we are very grateful.
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton
The duo once married (which separated months after making a final exit from the Grammys in 2015) is expected this weekend … just not between them. While Lambert is on the list of Best Country Song ("It All Comes Out In The Wash,quot;) and Best Country Album (with her trio, Pistol Annies), the Country Solo Performance Shelton nominee is prepared to perform "Nobody But You,quot; with your current and alone, gwen Stefani.
Paula Patton and Robin Thicke
Even Thicke's 2014 tribute album Paula It wasn't enough to fix the permanently damaged romance of the institute's boyfriends. But now that each of them moved to happier unions, we can look back with love in their years of photographs on the red carpet, including this 2014 photo.
Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Honestly, I'm not sure what we miss most: the appearance of the couple in the 2010 event or Perry's performance of his "Part of me,quot; breaking anthem just two years later.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Well then technically, the situation of joint denim occurred at the American Music Awards, but any excuse to revive this photo. The blond twenties were also tenderness personified in the 2002 Grammys, about four years after their romance.
