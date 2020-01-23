10 Grammy couples we miss on the red carpet

With just three weeks, the 2020 awards season has already given us a lot.

Beyoncé Y Jay Z Pressing it on the Golden Globes with its own Ace of Spades champagne. Reese witherspoon Fangirl so strong that the power couple got into a bubble box and the entire Ivy Park collection of Queen B to their home, planting the seeds for a celebrity friendship for which we are one hundred percent here. Billy porter killing another red carpet with an endless feather train and $ 2 million in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. Brad Pitt not only winning a Golden Globe 24 years after its first 12 monkeysbut making a Titanic reference in his shout of Once upon a time … in Hollywood cost and new friend Leonardo Dicaprio.

And that is even before reaching all that Brad Pitt.Jennifer Aniston I find that it keeps us hoping for a renewed coupling even though all the signs, logic and reason point to the fact that it will happen at the moment when the cast of friends meets for season 11.