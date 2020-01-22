Zion Williamson's injury: Five things to keep in mind in the NBA debut as a New Orleans Pelicans rookie

%MINIFYHTMLf5b72deb0a2353387edfd91fe9776ae411% %MINIFYHTMLf5b72deb0a2353387edfd91fe9776ae412%

Zion Williamson is finally ready to make his return to the NBA in one of the most anticipated debuts of all time.

Williamson was the first general selection in the 2019 NBA Draft after dazzling as a college star in his only season at Duke.

The New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery draw and selected Williamson, but the franchise has not yet seen the benefits of that on the court, as the 19-year-old suffered a knee injury during the preseason in October.

However, the wait will soon be over, and we've analyzed some of the things to watch, with Williamson ready to debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

DUNKS, BLOCKS AND ROAD GAMES

In the current era of social networks, Williamson was already considered a superstar long before arriving in Duke.

Perhaps the NBA has never seen someone so big (6-6, 284 pounds) that he is also so athletic, with Williamson running hurriedly across the field and rising over the edge to throw devastating blows and brutal blocks.

His pre-game feats have already had more traction on Twitter and Instagram than the photos of some NBA stars in the game, so expect social networks to be filled with excitement every time Williamson surprises.

COUNTING THOSE MINUTES

Pelicans would love to have Williamson on the ground as long as possible, but they must also be smart.

He hasn't played any games in three months and it's been 10 months since he last played a competitive one, when he couldn't stop Duke losing to Michigan State in the Elite Eight stage of March Madness.

Pels head coach Alvin Gentry has already confirmed that there will be a "minute restriction,quot; for Williamson, but it could be difficult to leave him in the bank for too long if he starts meeting expectations immediately.

CELEBRITY SPOTTING

The NBA courts house the rich and famous, and the Pels house games will soon be the most popular ticket in the city thanks to the legend of Zion.

Former US President Barack Obama was present when Duke played in North Carolina during Williamson's only season with the Blue Devils.

The great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and rapper Jay-Z also approached Duke's games to see what all the fuss was about and interest will only grow now that Williamson is in the professionals.

But what about Brandon?

With Williamson sidelined, another former Duke star, Brandon Ingram, has come to the fore for Gentry's team.

Ingram was one of those traded to New Orleans as part of the package that saw Anthony Davis join the Los Angeles Lakers and, far from the City of Stars, the 22-year-old has been able to shine.

The small forward is averaging 25.6 points, the tenth best in the NBA this season.

That number will surely be affected when Williamson returns, but New Orleans will expect Ingram to thrive along with his best draft pick in a league full of dynamic duets.

Getting his kicks

The previous POTUS did not see much of Williamson due to an injury suffered by the teenager after his Nike shoe broke.

Zion Williamson looks like an outstanding young man and an excellent basketball player. Wishing you a speedy recovery. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

However, that did not prevent him from signing with the Jordan brand of the sportswear giant, in an agreement that is reportedly worth $ 75 million in seven years.

The sneakers worn by basketball stars are always a topic of great interest and the kicks that Zion puts first will be of particular interest, especially after the incident in the North Carolina game.