Zayn Malik contributes $ 13,000 for five-year cancer treatment

The former One Direction member makes a generous donation upon learning that Caitlin Robinson's mother had begun a fundraising effort to give her a potential life-saving treatment.

Zayn Malik He has donated $ 13,000 for the treatment of Caitlin Robinson, a five-year-old cancer victim.

First Only one direction Star made the generous donation on his GoFundMe page, after local newspaper Burnley Express reported that Robinson's mother, Helen, had begun fundraising efforts in an attempt to take Caitlin to Barcelona to receive treatment that It could save lives.

Caitlin was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in April 2019 and "underwent several rounds of chemotherapy" and treatment with MIBG of radioactive iodine, but all were unsuccessful, her mother wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Zayn chose not to leave a message with his donation, but originally comes from Bradford, West Yorkshire, just 30 minutes from Burnley's house in Caitlin.