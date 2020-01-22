Zanzibar in the rain – The New York Times

If my circumstances had not been so serious, or rather, if my circumstances had been drier, I would never have found myself in Zanzibar's curiosity shop.

At first glance, the store did little to distinguish itself from other suppliers of trinkets that besieged the tangled streets of Stone Town, the historic neighborhood on the coast of Unguja, the main island of Zanzibar: the "Hakuna Matata,quot; shirts obscured the facade and the Tourists were looking for memories. . In any other city, it would happen easily. But drenched by the fury of a downpour, faking interest in refrigerator magnets seemed like a small price to pay for shelter.

"If you want to see the real story of Zanzibar, you have to go up," said Murtaza Akberali, who, with his brother, runs the store his father opened in 1968. And so I followed him through a portal to Zanzibar of yesteryear. : Hand-carved wood and brass logs swayed against a wall; Ads of old cigarettes from India and political posters from Tanzania formed a retro pastiche on another. The roof was an inverted necropolis of lanterns and teapots worn by time suspended from the beams. Cameras and African tribal busts were mixed in some corners; others were ordered files of domestic ephemera: a wall of grandfather clocks; a group of rusty keys, probably belonging to the previous iterations of the brass studded doors that he had been compulsively installing throughout Stone Town. I leafed through the shooting packages in the head of black and white Indian marriages, the bouffants of the subjects, the eyeliner curtains and the flared pants that suggested a provenance from the 1960s. In one room, I stopped before a Glass cabinet of daggers that sparkled with mother-of-pearl jewelry and jewelry.