Zanzibar in the rain – The New York Times

If my circumstances had not been so serious, or rather, if my circumstances had been drier, I would never have found myself in Zanzibar's curiosity shop.
At first glance, the store did little to distinguish itself from other suppliers of trinkets that besieged the tangled streets of Stone Town, the historic neighborhood on the coast of Unguja, the main island of Zanzibar: the "Hakuna Matata,quot; shirts obscured the facade and the Tourists were looking for memories. . In any other city, it would happen easily. But drenched by the fury of a downpour, faking interest in refrigerator magnets seemed like a small price to pay for shelter.
"If you want to see the real story of Zanzibar, you have to go up," said Murtaza Akberali, who, with his brother, runs the store his father opened in 1968. And so I followed him through a portal to Zanzibar of yesteryear. : Hand-carved wood and brass logs swayed against a wall; Ads of old cigarettes from India and political posters from Tanzania formed a retro pastiche on another. The roof was an inverted necropolis of lanterns and teapots worn by time suspended from the beams. Cameras and African tribal busts were mixed in some corners; others were ordered files of domestic ephemera: a wall of grandfather clocks; a group of rusty keys, probably belonging to the previous iterations of the brass studded doors that he had been compulsively installing throughout Stone Town. I leafed through the shooting packages in the head of black and white Indian marriages, the bouffants of the subjects, the eyeliner curtains and the flared pants that suggested a provenance from the 1960s. In one room, I stopped before a Glass cabinet of daggers that sparkled with mother-of-pearl jewelry and jewelry.
When writing about a place like Zanzibar, you should be careful not to reduce it to a series of prosaic meditations in brightly sunny skies, dazzling white beaches and blinding blue waters. Even the British explorer Sir Richard Francis Burton was not immune: "The real predisposition was our first view of the then mysterious island of Zanzibar," he wrote in "Zanzibar: city, island and coast,quot; in 1872. "The purest sapphire sea. .. under a sunburst that touched each object with a matte gold glow. "
To prevent such exaltations from reaching my own notebook, Zanzibar made sure he didn't find any of that.
He had landed on the first day of a delayed rainy season. While I was ready to take a shower, nothing but packing an ark could have prepared me for the apocalyptic storm that descended with my flight. Swimming in sapphire seas might have been out of the question, but I hadn't considered swimming in streets that had been transformed into canals. These were not silver, romantic mists that slid down the trellised ceilings; This was a miasma of moisture and despair.
Undeterred, I brandished my umbrella like a shield and walked the flooded streets of Stone Town. Although I certainly would not have cared, the beaches and the sun were not what had attracted me, anyway. As someone who has lived in the Middle East, India and Africa, I have always been curious about the confluence of the three cultures in an archipelago that, on a map, could be confused with ink spots in the Indian Ocean, near the coast of Tanzania The Swahili language spoken here is a combination of Bantu and Arabic, with tributes to Persian, Portuguese, English and Hindi. The architectural dialect is also complex: a sweet dialogue between African, Arab, Indian and European influences. The brackish air that corrodes the patterns on the walls, the winding roads shaded by filigree balconies and the ornate carved teak doors: everything gives Stone Town a dreamlike beauty that even the layers of rain cannot hide. The layered cultural cuisine I would try, and the mix of trinkets I looked for in Zanzibar's curiosity shop, rescued from property sales, told me more about Zanzibar than a sun-drenched beach might have seen.
Where far corners converge
“Zanzibar is not just one thing: Arabic, Indian, Persian or Bantu. It's what they call Swahili, "said fashion designer Farouque Abdela. With his dark glasses, his embroidered kofia hat and a playful smile pulling his lips as he reviews his witty phrases, Abdela is hard to overlook. But if you want make sure you catch it, your best option is to fall for Emerson Hurumzi hotel, an elegant 19th-century mansion that was once owned by a wealthy advisor to a Sultan. Mr. Abdela designed the interiors of the hotel jeweler and celebrates the court most mornings on a couch in the lobby.
"It is very difficult for people to locate Zanzibar. Is it the East? Is it African? What is it? He paused." I think that is what makes it interesting. "
You can trace the cultures that mixed in Zanzibar through the lineage of Mr. Abdela: he is a native Zanzibari of Comorian, Indian and Arab descent, who spent much of his life in England before returning to Stone Town 16 years ago. "Zanzibar is the quietest place in the world," he said. "We are all one. I cannot go against the Arabs, because I have some blood from that. I cannot go against the Indians, because there is a little blood from that. You cannot fight with someone because of their ethnicity or their faith ".
It is a noble feeling, but it minimizes Zanzibar's complex and often tragic story. Riding between the strategic coordinates of the old trade routes, Zanzibar was, for centuries, where remote corners of the world converged. The region was colonized by Bantus from mainland Africa, then Persians, Portuguese and Arabs, and each wave left indelible influences on language, clothing, food and religion.
Today, the population of Zanzibar is almost completely Muslim. For two centuries it was part of the Sultanate of Oman; For a brief period in the 1880s, the Omani capital moved from Muscat to Stone Town. The archipelago became immensely rich because of the brutal slave trade in both Europe and Asia, and it was also a center of ivory and spices. Europe's struggle for Africa saw Zanzibar become a British protectorate in 1890, and finally, a violent revolution of 1964 led to the union of Zanzibar with Tanganyika, now known as Tanzania.
Pepper and cinnamon
Spices are still one of Zanzibar's business cards, although things have changed a lot over the centuries. "In the past, pepper was as valuable as cocaine today," said Raphael Flury, a Swiss lawyer who is now the director of the spice cooperative. 1001 Organic in Stone Town.
These days, the supposed spice farms of Zanzibar tend to be mainly for shows, tours and performances aimed at visitors. In fact, many of the spices sold in Zanzibar markets are imported. Looking for a less commercial outlet, I joined Mr. Flury and Ethan Frisch, a New York-based businessman whose company, Burlap & Barrel, imports spices directly from farmers around the world. Mr. Frisch was in Zanzibar on a supply trip, and on a rare morning when the sun broke through the clouds and kept the raindrops at bay, I joined as they met the farmers who grew nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper.
"Spices have been ignored in the world food revolution," said Frisch. "There are heirloom tomatoes, coffee of unique origin, I'm trying to find heirloom spices." While Burlap & Barrel acquires everything from Icelandic seaweed flakes to blue turmeric from Vietnam, Zanzibar had been Mr. Frisch's first exploration trip in 2016. "It is a place ignored by the world commodity trade, but with an important history of spice trade. "
A culinary adventure
But what really attracted me to Stone Town, and what caught my attention in the spongy air and the sleepy streets out of season, was the food. The island's long relationship with spices, and the cultures that converged in its search, have invented a unique and delicious culinary picture. In Zanzibar, fusion is a creed, not a fashion.
"A mixture of culture, rather than food," is how Mr. Abdela described the urojo. The stew, popularly known as the Zanzibar mixture, is an abundant and rainy meal, better to sip, not to eat. "They are all Zanzibar cultures in a small bowl."
When I tried it for myself, it was as if my taste buds were circumnavigating the world: some pieces of mishkaki or grilled meat from East Africa, cut from a skewer, were covered with Indian-inspired fried bhajias, strips and pieces of local cassava of potatoes, originally introduced in the region of America by Europeans, then layered with generous tablespoons of coconut chutney and hot chili sauce and soaked in a sour mango broth. The meatballs yielded differentially to my fork, the soup was bright and citrusy, and every careless scoop came loaded with visions of sunny afternoons and mild weather that were not written in my destination.
Most of the days, the storms were relentless, so it was a relief to escape the worst of the downpours with the promise of a meal. During a shower, I got into Maa Sha Allah, a cafeteria-style restaurant, without frills, to spend time with a plate of meat masala; for another, I saw rain sheets whipping the beach from the confines of the Serena hotel, where I got into the kuku paka, a tasty chicken and coconut stew, popular along the Swahili coast in Kenya and Tanzania. From a woman hunched over in a sheltered corner on the side of the road, I took a pillow disk of mkate wa ufuta, sesame bread baked on coals and plucked chewable and perfectly charred pieces to chop a hut, a shaded bench that is an accessory outside of traditional Swahili houses.
A sensual afternoon, I climbed a series of vertiginous stairs of Escherian proportions to the roof of the Emerson Spice Hotel, where one dish after another of the traditional Zanzibari dishes with contemporary touches: tuna timbale, roasted sheli (breadfruit), chacha mchicha (oyster wrapped in spinach leaves) and kingfish with coconut crust, they served with a soothing rain staccato against the roof and the call to prayer, echoing in dozens of surrounding mosques.
Zanzibar Pizza
And yet, the dish that had inspired my epicurean exploits was in danger of eluding me: Zanzibar's pizza, curiously called, a sandwich that I had never tried and that, in some way, had developed an unlikely type of nostalgia; now he just needed a breath long enough from the elements to find it.
You can smell the main culinary destination of Stone Town before seeing it: the night market for outdoor food in the Forodhani gardens. It is usually a festive affair, but on my first visit, the weather put a literal brake on the market and swept sellers.
I returned to satisfy my craving on another rainy afternoon, avoiding the stalls taking out sugarcane juice and urojo to go directly to a row of street pizza vendors with names like Mr. Delicious and Mr. Big Banana before the rains returned to succeed. I watched, fascinated, how a jovial chef, who had gone with Mr. Nutella, displayed a lot of greasy, oil-stained dough and probably more than a few drops of sweat and rainwater. Against that gleaming canvas, he spread mincemeat, sprinkled a gauze of onions, tomatoes and green peppers, dressed it all with salt, mayonnaise, cheese and achaar (a spicy seasoning), then broke an egg on top and hit it. an iron until reaching the optimum level of crispy and crunchy communion. Think of it as an adoptive brother of Italian pizza: the same last name, but a completely different genetic composition. The concoction was more crepe than pizza, but the result tasted as delicious as its list of components could presage.
I had barely finished my last bite when I felt the unmistakable splat: first on my shoulder, then on my cheek, then on my head. Then everywhere, all at once. The rains returned without warning, although at this point I knew I should not expect one. I followed other diners to congregate under a weak tent until it passed, but what was the point? Instead, I went out at night sticky, soaked but satisfied.