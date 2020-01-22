YouTuber NikkieTutorials reflects on growing transgender

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
YouTube star Jager's Nikkie, also known as NikkieTutorials, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about dating as transgender.
As fans will remember, Nikkie posted a video called "I'm dating,quot; on YouTube last week after being blackmailed.
"A couple of weeks ago, I received emails from a certain person, and he disagreed with the fact that he was lying and wanted to expose that," Nikkie said. Ellen Degeneres. "Then, he had a very pressing tone of voice, and he said: & # 39; If we don't receive an answer by tomorrow, it's out & # 39;". I feel that his whole objective was, with this, to destroy my life. But, plot twist, that didn't happen. "
Nikkie said he had been crying before uploading the video, but received a lot of support from his fiance, Dylan. He also said the answer has been "unreal."
"I was so happy it is 2020 and the acceptance is real," he added.
At one point during the interview, DeGeneres asked the beauty guru at what age he knew he was in the wrong body.
"For me, I was always so confused," Nikkie recalled. "I thought, & # 39; Why do I have to wear that or why I don't have long hair? & # 39;"
She also expressed her gratitude for her mother.
"Even when we went to the hospital to see what was happening, the doctors said: & # 39; Don't take it too far. Let's see where it goes & # 39;". But then I came home and thought: & # 39; Mom, I really want to wear girl's clothes & # 39 ;. And she said: & # 39; If you want to wear girl's clothes, you'll wear it & # 39 ;, even though the doctors said: & # 39; You might want to wait a bit with that & # 39; "said Nikkie.
Nikkie said "he had always wanted to leave,quot; but he knew it was "something so delicate."
"There is never the perfect moment," he said. "So, in a way, because I am not grateful to the person who did this, I am grateful that it happened now. Now I can be free."
He also expressed his hope to inspire others in the transgender community.
"As long as I can be myself and inspire little Nikkies to be themselves, that's all I can do," he said.
At the end of the interview, DeGeneres surprised Nikkie by donating $ 10,000 to the Trevor Project on behalf of YouTuber.
