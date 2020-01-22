YouTuber NikkieTutorials reflects on growing transgender

YouTube star Jager's Nikkie, also known as NikkieTutorials, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about dating as transgender.

As fans will remember, Nikkie posted a video called "I'm dating,quot; on YouTube last week after being blackmailed.

"A couple of weeks ago, I received emails from a certain person, and he disagreed with the fact that he was lying and wanted to expose that," Nikkie said. Ellen Degeneres. "Then, he had a very pressing tone of voice, and he said: & # 39; If we don't receive an answer by tomorrow, it's out & # 39;". I feel that his whole objective was, with this, to destroy my life. But, plot twist, that didn't happen. "

Nikkie said he had been crying before uploading the video, but received a lot of support from his fiance, Dylan. He also said the answer has been "unreal."

"I was so happy it is 2020 and the acceptance is real," he added.