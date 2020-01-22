Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

%MINIFYHTML3fce6bd34dfef1eba978e5705c64a4ff11% %MINIFYHTML3fce6bd34dfef1eba978e5705c64a4ff12%

Hi Javier, what is the mood in Wuhan right now?

As you walk the streets, you definitely feel that a sense of urgency is spreading. Many people now wear masks and avoid large crowds. All this is happening in the middle of the Lunar New Year holidays, so it has forced many families to rethink their plans. People cancel dinners, stay home from work and snuggle up.

It must be difficult to avoid large crowds in a city of 11 million people.

Yes, it is almost impossible to avoid the crowds in a modern Chinese city. But Wuhan is trying to pressure people to take more precautions. When you get into a taxi now, there are reminders about how to open the window and wear a mask. Some of the famous street markets are now completely empty, surrounded by signs that warn about the virus.

Are you listening to common feelings in your interviews?

Several people told me about their memories of the SARS crisis of 2003, which killed hundreds of people in China. They are concerned that this may explode in a full-fledged epidemic. Of course, others say they are not very worried and have faith that China can overcome this. A common theme is that people say they want the Chinese government to speak honestly about the severity of the outbreak, something that did not happen during the SARS.

Are you taking specific precautions, such as wearing a mask?

Yes, following expert advice, my colleague Elsie Chen and I regularly wash our hands and avoid meat markets and hospital rooms. We wear masks all the time. It's kind of strange to have that kind of barrier when you're interviewing people on the street. But we have discovered that it is quickly becoming the norm in Wuhan. There are even videos circulating of people toasting New Year's toasts with their masks on!

