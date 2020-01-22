YOU. Post an especially quick edit alert – Watch your video here

YOU. He made his fans happy with his latest post he shared on his social media account. Check out the special edition alert for your podcast, Expeditedly:

‘Fast shipping! Special edition alert! 🚨 For the first time, Expeditedly and The David Banner Podcast will shed light on the humanitarian crisis that occurs at Parchman's prison in Mississippi. Tip and David Banner will talk to Big Krit, along with a special panel of guests who also come from Mississippi. Join us to hear the discussion about mass incarceration, inhuman living conditions and how (if in any way) gang violence inside the prison plays a role in Parchman! We will also discuss the next steps to address penitentiary reform. NOW SAME‼ ️ @podcastone @applepodcasts ", Tip subtitled his post.

Someone commented: "I am so excited about this topic! It is necessary to talk about it everywhere!" And another follower thanked Tip: "I love your program, help me get through the job!"

A staunch fan told rapper trouble @ troubleman31 Well, that's really what they are putting into play in most places where gentrification takes place. Look at the city of Atlanta, you just announced that you are dismantling the drug unit and replacing it with a Gang / Violent Crimes unit. The same thing they did in Cobb (without announcing it) The drug convictions had already decreased (thanks to cell phones and the ability to record everything), so they had to think about something else and unfortunately that was it. Listen to Kemp. They are writing and passing laws very quickly. "

Someone else was also excited and made sure to say Tip: Sí Yes! I am so glad that someone with a platform is making this problem known. I educated my children about this topic a while ago. People need to know what is really happening and how the conditions in which they live have not changed since slavery. Nothing has been updated and I don't want to say anything, our people barely live. Thank you !!! & # 39;

