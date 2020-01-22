YOU. In the first Trap Music Museum women's exhibition: "We found a way to celebrate two of the best!"

The rapper T.I. It will now include its first female showcase, with heavy rap weights, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The installation celebrates the musical and cultural impact of Nicki and Cardi, with an innovative collection of images and objects. The permanent exhibition includes a custom made "beez in the trap,quot; dollhouse included in Nicki's installation and a black and white checkered spacer post included in Cardi & # 39; s.

Photo credit: Brandon Robinson

"Since the Trap Music Museum was inaugurated, one of the most common questions we were asked was & # 39; why are there no exhibits showing women? & # 39; We are always committed to honoring the women who contributed to culture, but we finally found a way to truly raise and celebrate two of the best, "IT He said in a statement.

Photo credit: Brandon Robinson

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exhibits elevate two of the largest to their rightful place within the Trap Muzik Universe. "

The Trap Museum first opened its doors in September 2018 and has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Atlanta with more than 6,000 guests every weekend.