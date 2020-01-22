Wuhan is sealed when China intensifies the battle against deadly viruses | China news

China announced plans to close the central city of Wuhan on Thursday, while trying to stop the spread of a new coronavirus that originated in the city in December and has now killed 17 people and infected 571.

Restrictions will be imposed on virtually each of the 11 million inhabitants of the city.

Plus:

"Without a special reason, city residents should not leave Wuhan," said the central city special command center to fight the virus, according to state media.

The measure is intended to "effectively reduce the spread of the virus, restrain the outbreak with resolution and ensure the health and safety of people," according to the notice, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The stations and the airport will be closed at 10 a.m. (0200G), while buses, the subway system, ferries and long-distance buses will also be suspended. All public meetings will be canceled.

China confirms coronavirus spread, increase of new infections

The decision came when hundreds of millions of people travel through China for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Friday, and state television said the number of confirmed infections had increased to 571.

Most patients are in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, but cases have appeared in other parts of China and in countries such as Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

WHO decision on Thursday

In Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO) delayed its decision on whether to declare the outbreak as a global health emergency and requested a committee of experts to continue meeting for the second day on Thursday.

"We need more information," said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The agency defines a global emergency as an "extraordinary event,quot; that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

When asked about the closure of Wuhan's public transport, the head of the WHO, Tedros, said authorities were probably acting to prevent transmission and mass meetings.

"We can't say they have done something unusual," he said.

Wuhan's tourism and culture department canceled all group visits until February 8, Xinhua said.

Tourist attractions and hotels with stars should also suspend all large-scale activities up to that date, he added.

The provincial library and two major local theaters canceled exhibits and shows, while four museums have suspended their operations until further notice, he said.

The annual prayer at the city's Guiyuan Temple, an important Lunar New Year event that attracted 700,000 people last year, has also been ruled out.

The hashtag "Wuhan is sealed,quot; was a trend in Weibo, similar to Twitter in China, with more than 30 million visits.

"Once there is a suggestion of a new development, the first thing that is thought is to maintain stability,quot; and stop the rumors, "hoping that by cushioning it, it disappears," said a user at Weibo.

Comments considered politically sensitive are regularly censored on the social media platform.

China is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan with health officials in hazardous material suits that control the body temperature of all Wuhan newcomers on Wednesday (Emily Wang / AP Photo)

Others praised the government's response, and one person said "we should spare no effort to support all political decisions in the country."

The disease comes from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause the common cold and more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed Unas 800 people

These viruses are zoonotic and originate from animals: it is believed that the Wuhan outbreak began in a now closed seafood market where illegal wildlife was also sold, but China's health authority said earlier this week that the infection could be transmitted between people.

& # 39; Under control & # 39;

The Thai authorities confirmed on Wednesday four cases: a Thai citizen and three Chinese visitors.

Japan, South Korea, the United States, Taiwan and Macao, a former Portuguese colony that is a semi-autonomous Chinese city, have reported one case each. All those affected were from Wuhan or had recently traveled there.

"The situation is under control here," Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, saying there were no reports of the spread of the infection to others. "We verify all of them: taxi drivers, people who took wheelchairs to patients, doctors." and nurses who worked around him. "

Dr. Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford, said there were three criteria for the outbreak to be declared an international emergency: it must be an extraordinary event, there must be a risk of international spread and a response is required. coordinated.

"In my opinion, those three criteria have been met," he said.

In Wuhan, pharmacies limited mask sales to one package per customer. Residents said they were not too worried as long as they took preventive measures.

"As an adult, I'm not too worried about the disease," said Yang Bin, the father of a 7-year-old boy, after buying a mask. "I think we are more worried about our children."

People in Wuhan have been queuing to buy facial masks with restrictions imposed on the number they can buy. (Dake Kang / AP Photo)

Medical workers in protective suits could be seen carrying supplies and stretchers to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some of the patients are being treated.

Authorities said it was too early to compare the new virus with SARS or MERS, or Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome, in terms of how lethal it could be. They attributed the increase in new cases to improvements in detection and monitoring.

"We are still in the process of learning more about this disease," Gao Fu, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, said at the press conference.

Gao said authorities are working on the assumption that the outbreak was the result of human exposure to wild animals that are illegally sold in a food market in Wuhan and that the virus is mutating. Mutations can make it spread faster or make people sick.

A veteran of the SARS outbreak said that while there are some similarities in the new virus, that is, its origins in China and the link with animals, the current outbreak seems much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who directed WHO's global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus seems dangerous for older people with other health conditions, but it does not appear to be as infectious as SARS.

"It seems that it is not transmitted through the air very easily and is probably transmitted through close contact," he said. "That was not the case with SARS."