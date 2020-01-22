



The search for Arsenal, the Australian striker Caitlin Foorde, will be the most important story on WSL Deadline Day

Arsenal and Liverpool will be the main headlines when a busy WSL transfer window ends.

Arsenal, newly arrived from their 4-1 home loss to Chelsea's rival on the weekend, is in talks to sign Australian striker Caitlin Foord before the deadline of 5pm tomorrow.

Most of the winter window has been ongoing and the 25-year-old girl has already said goodbye to her Sydney FC teammates.

Liverpool is the other club that probably tries to do business, as they seek to improve their chances of staying in the WSL.

Vicky Jepson's team picked up their first league victory of the season against fellow fighters, Bristol City, and the club hopes to bring one more player to reinforce the team after signing Rachel Furness's loan in December.

It is likely that the WSL Day of the Deadline is quieter than many football fans are accustomed to seeing in the men's game, mainly due to tighter budgets and better financial planning.

Offers that include a fee are less common in the female game, players tend to move when they have no contract and transfers are usually planned weeks, if not months, in advance so that teams do not exceed the budget.

However, this has been a busy window for some clubs. Everton has possibly had the best window by bringing the English midfielder Izzy Christiansen from Lyon, England. U21 goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has joined Clemson University in the US UU. And Australia striker Hayley Raso has also signed.

Satin and the potential signing of Foord are not the most important names in Australia that will enter during the window. Sam Kerr, one of the most wanted strikers in world football, joined Chelsea at the end of December.

Bristol City has also been busy signing three players in one day on the weekend. South Korean striker Jeon Ga-Eul, who has more than 100 international matches, joined to push the team that slid to the bottom of the WSL.

Megan Wynne also borrowed from Totenham, while Faye Bryson signed a permanent contract with Everton.

Four teams are separated by three points at the bottom of the WSL, which makes any late business in this window vital in the fight to stay awake.