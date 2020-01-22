WRLD Juice Cause of Death Finally Revealed

Six weeks after rapper Juice WRLD died after a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport, the Cook County coroner revealed his cause of death. The toxicology report determined that the 21-year-old died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on December 8. After suffering a seizure at the airport, he was reportedly aware while being transported to a local Chicago hospital. However, he died shortly after his arrival.

The coroner's office has determined the cause and form of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, 21.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

"The coroner's office has determined the cause and form of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, 21," the coroner's office said in a statement. "Higgins died as a result of the toxicity of oxycodone and codeine. The form of death is an accident.

According to Persons magazine, Higgins was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. from December 8 at the Advocate Christ Medical Center. An autopsy was performed on the rapper, and in a statement that the coroner's office released the day after Higgins died, they said they needed "additional studies,quot; to determine their cause and manner of death.

Juice WRLD turned 21 on December 2, a few days before his death. And, in his latest Instagram post, he said he planned to celebrate "all week." After his death, TMZ He reported that the rapper's private plane carried 70 pounds of marijuana and a bottle of cough syrup with codeine.

Higgins' friends also revealed that the late rapper often took Percocets, and noticed that he was taking pills just before his attack. His mother, Carmella Wallace, said in a statement before her son's funeral on December 13 that Higgins had a problem with prescription medications.

“We love Jarad with all our heart and we cannot believe that our time with him has been interrupted. As he often spoke in his music and with his fans, Jarad struggled with the dependence on prescription drugs, "Wallace said.

He added that addiction knows no limits, and its impact goes beyond the person who fights it. Wallace described Juice WRLD as a son, brother, grandson, friend and much more, and there were many people in his life who wanted more than anything to defeat his addiction.

Wallace also explained that his son's frequent references to drug use in his songs was his way of letting others know they were not alone. Wallace hopes that the conversations Juice WRLD initiated in his music and his legacy will help others win their own battles because that is what he wanted more than anything.



