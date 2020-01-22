World leaders meet in Jerusalem 75 years after the Holocaust: live updates

The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was invited to the Jerusalem meeting, but refused to attend for a perceived disappointment: he was not given a space to speak, although Putin did.

The two have been involved in a bitter dispute for months, and each one accuses the other of trying to rewrite and assemble history: Putin has tried to portray the Soviet Union as if he had saved the world from Nazism and ignored his own 1939 non-aggression pact with Germany, and has framed Poland as more a perpetrator than a victim of the Holocaust. Doubt argues that the Soviet agreement with Germany paved the way for war, and that Putin is reviving the old Stalinist propaganda as a modern club.

"I am sorry to say this, but President Putin is knowingly spreading historical lies," Duda said in an interview with Israeli public television that aired on Tuesday.

The speculation that the Jerusalem meeting was receiving a pro-Russian inclination is that its main organizer is Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, a Russian-Jewish billionaire with close ties to Putin. His group, the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, held similar events in Poland in 2005 and 2010, Ukraine in 2006 and the Czech Republic in 2015.

But Yad Vashem president Avner Shalev said in an interview that Kantor had not exerted such an influence: "It is not true." Decisions on who would speak were made many months ago, he said, and crouching down to accommodate Mr. Duda would be unsustainable when other leaders were denied similar requests.

Shalev said he believed it was worth having so many heads of state, government and parliaments that made a collective demonstration of resolution to fight against anti-Semitism, although he acknowledged that the crossfire between Russia and Poland has been a headache.

"We are in the business of historical truth," he said. "We don't want to play any political game."

A last-minute victim of the dispute was President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, a former Soviet republic, who withdrew from the Yad Vashem event on Tuesday, according to reports, in solidarity with Mr. Duda. Mr. Nauseda has joined Mr. Duda in accusing Mr. Putin of trying to disinfect Russia's 1939 pact with Hitler.