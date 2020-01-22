Woman shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's bare chest during her trip to Hollywood

%MINIFYHTML61fdf8a1073a1b220f24f4ec9ca60a5411% %MINIFYHTML61fdf8a1073a1b220f24f4ec9ca60a5412%

Ronnie Ortiz-MagroThe recent exit in Hollywood was rather an NSFW. The "Jersey coast"alum, who is currently in the middle of the drama with former Jen HarleyHe was dating friends on a street in Hollywood when an unidentified woman called him.

According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred on Monday, January 20. The MTV star was seen enjoying some time with friends outside the Highlight Room in the neighborhood before a woman, dressed in gray bicycle shorts and a white sweatshirt, decided to make a bold move in public.

In some images that circulated online, this woman could be seen taking off her bra to show her bare chest to the reality star. It remained to be seen how Ronnie reacted to that since the image did not show it.

The woman's identity was unknown until now, but it is safe to assume that they know each other. The couple was photographed enjoying outside the bar while mixing with other women.

This comes after it was revealed that Jen used her key to enter Ronnie's house before the alleged eyeliner attack on January 11. Ronnie said her baby mom entered her house without permission and tried to take her eyes off after finding makeup that belonged to another woman in her trash can.

The 32-year-old star was reportedly ordered to remain 100 yards from Ronnie until his legal protection expires on February 25. "You ask a good question and there is a good answer, but we will present your position in court, not in the media," Jen's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told TMZ. "They have not given him any restraining order, and any contact they have had in recent weeks would be a clear violation of the restraining order against Ronnie."

Jen and Ronnie met in 2014. The two started dating in February 2017.