Willian Jose: Tottenham holds talks with Real Sociedad about the striker | Soccer news





Tottenham has held talks with the Royal Society about Willian Jose

Tottenham has held talks with Real Sociedad about a possible move for forward Willian Jose.

The 28-year-old was left out of the Society team for his Copa del Rey match against Espanyol on Wednesday.

A tweet from the club said: "Lobete enters the list instead of Willian Jose. The forward has asked the club to stay out until his situation is clarified."

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 22 games this season

The side of José Mourinho was left without a recognized number 9 after Harry Kane was discarded until April after breaking a tendon in the hamstring on New Year's Day.

The Spurs have looked at numerous strikers in order to bring someone to deal with Kane's injury.

Tottenham also held talks with AC Milan about Krzysztof Piatek

They have also held talks with AC Milan about Krzysztof Piatek, but it was considered that the Serie A team wanted a too high rate and was looking for a permanent transfer.

Brazil's Willian José has scored eight goals in 22 games this season.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.