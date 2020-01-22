Will the ICJ order Myanmar to stop the Rohingya genocide? The | Myanmar News

The highest court of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, will issue its long-awaited decision on a request for "emergency measures,quot; in a historical case of genocide against Myanmar.

The Gambia presented the case against Myanmar in November, claiming that Myanmar was committing "an ongoing genocide,quot; against its Rohingya Muslim minority population. Myanmar denies these accusations.

The appearance of the political leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, in the ICJ, also known as the "World Court,quot;, in The Hague in December put the case in the international spotlight. Experts describe the case as a "historical legal challenge," but have expressed concern about whether Myanmar will comply with what the court orders.

"The world's most authoritative court is about to decide on one of the worst mass atrocities of our time as those crimes continue," said Reed Brody, commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists, who was instrumental in prosecuting Hissene Habre, among others.

"It doesn't get more dramatic than that."

Plus:

Gleider Hernández, professor of international law at the Catholic University of Leuven, agreed. "The very nature of the case is important," he told Al Jazeera. "It is one of the first cases in which each state of the international community has a legal interest in the alleged violation, that is, the crime of genocide."

International scrutiny

The seriousness of the crimes that Myanmar is accused of increases the urgency and places the case under greater international scrutiny, says Mike Becker, an associate professor at Trinity College in Dublin and a former ICJ legal officer. But he warns against overestimating the importance of the provisional order: "This is a preliminary decision that is understood without prejudice to the merits of the case."

Sergey Vasiliev, assistant professor of law at the University of Amsterdam, adds: "In every way, this is a historical case not only related to its fearsome and urgent matter. There have only been a handful of comparable cases related to human rights complaints violations of gravity and comparable scale. "

Hernández told Al Jazeera that the ICJ judges could order any measure they deem appropriate to ensure that no more acts of genocide occur. "The court could indicate more specific measures, such as access to humanitarian aid or UN inspectors," he said.

To date, the ICJ has ruled on another case of genocide. In 2007, the court ruled that there was a genocide in the Srebrenica enclave of Bosnia and Herzegovina and that Serbia violated its duty to prevent genocide. Becker describes the provisional measures ordered in that case as "ineffective."

"At least in the sense that they did not prevent the Serbian forces of continuing to wage an armed conflict that amounted to a campaign of genocide against Bosnian Muslims, "he told Al Jazeera.

"However, the apparent ineffectiveness of the provisional measures of the court in the case of Bosnia does not mean that they were a failure in all aspects. It would be important to consider how requests for provisional measures – and the willingness of the court to grant them – can having had a broader influence, either in terms of giving more publicity to the situation of Bosnian Muslims or influencing other governments. "

Becker also notes that the two situations are somewhat different, and that an ICJ ruling against Myanmar may be more effective than it was in Bosnia.

"Provisional measures in the case of Bosnia were granted in the context of a large-scale armed conflict that had internal and international dimensions. This is quite different from the situation in Myanmar … It seems likely that provisional measures in the context of a large-scale armed conflict have a much lower perspective of stopping violence than provisional measures in situations of low-level peace or violence. "

The Gambian request

Among the provisional measures requested by the Gambia was an order that "as a matter of extreme urgency,quot;, Myanmar should immediately take all measures to avoid all acts of genocidation. Myanmar must also ensure that the military does not commit any genocidal acts; and Myanmar must not destroy or render inaccessible the events related to the underlying application. The Gambia also requested that Myanmar cooperate with UN researchers.

The Gambia claims that Myanmar's actions in its campaign against the Rohingya "include killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm, inflicting calculated conditions to cause physical destruction (and that) imposing measures to prevent births are intended to destroy the Rohingya group whole or in part. "

Application

While an order on provisional measures is binding, the ICJ has no means to enforce its sentences. Many wonder if Myanmar will implement the decision, if provisional measures are ordered.

Brody says that Suu Kyi's presence in court is relevant: "By sending Aung San Suu Kyi to The Hague, Myanmar bought these procedures in a big way. It will now be very difficult for the government to deny the legitimacy of the court."

In case of default, Gambia can refer the case to the UN Security Council, which will then decide whether to use its powers to induce Myanmar to comply.

Myanmar could incur responsibility if it is subsequently proven that it failed to comply with the order. Brody adds: "The more precise the court order is, the easier it will be to identify if there have been infractions."

Vasiliev says: "My expectation is that the court will align with the Gambia and grant most of the measures it requested.

"There is much at stake for Myanmar. In no way can it be excluded that Myanmar will not immediately suspend its policies regarding Rohingya and refrain from destroying evidence, but will duplicate its efforts to minimize and cover up crimes in Rakhine."