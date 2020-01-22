Will Salman Khan join Sooraj Barjatya once again?

While Salman Khan already has several movies lined up like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it seems that he will soon have another addition to the list, which is the next untitled Sooraj Barjatya.

The filmmaker recently revealed that he is currently working on the script, but he has already presented the idea to Salman, who already seems to be very interested in the project. During an interview with a leading newspaper, Barjatya talked about the same. He said: “I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he liked it. It is in my space: family, drama and emotions. Avnish (Barjatya's son) will make his directorial debut. At the end of 2017, I was ready to start my movie with Salman Bhai. I was writing, but my son, who helped me in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, said he is ready to start as a director. Launching a director in a company after 30 years is a major responsibility, so I held back. I'm just there as a guide, it's his movie, his story. It's a complicated love story. "

Salman and Barjatya began their trip in Bollywood together in 1989 with Maine Pyaar Kiya. His last collaboration was in 2015 at Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in which Salman was seen with Sonam Kapoor.