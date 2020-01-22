Why things will never be the same for CW Arrowverse

Important changes are occurring in Arrowverse.
How Arrow, its homonymous and emblematic show, comes to an end this month, a completely new world has opened for the remaining shows in the form of a unique universe where all the shows are now together.
Until the recent crossover, Crisis in infinite lands, most CW superhero shows have remained quite separate for most of the season. Black Lightning Y Supergirl both took place in their own lands, and The flash, ArrowY Legends of Tomorrow He shared a land but he hit themselves as much as possible. Now all that has changed. Supergirl, Black Lightning, The flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, the next Superman and Loisand the exit Arrow Everyone exists in the same Earth-Prime, a world where everyone knows all the superheroes, and those heroes have come together to form a kind of super team.
This new world not only makes these crossovers a little easier to explain, but also gave all shows the opportunity to reinvent themselves in a way that none of them have had the opportunity to do before.
"This is what I have been waiting for for quite some time, because I saw it coming in the fifth season when we did Elseworlds." The flash showrunner Eric Wallace he tells E! News. "We finished at the end of Elseworlds and it became very obvious, and we all looked at each other, all showrunners, going, wait a minute, are we doing Crisis later? What's going on? We're not really doing that, right? And later (Greg Berlanti) it was, so yes, and then we will do Crisis, and we went, oh wow, oh man, everything is about to change. "
by Arrow, which has only two episodes in his career, means yes, the city was saved. The program has been going through parts of the last two seasons in 2040, where Oliver and Felicity's daughter, Mia (Kat McNamara) He grew up with none of his parents and has been working with his own team to follow in his father's footsteps in a city that is still plagued with crime and darkness. In the next episode, the first one after the crossover, Mia grew up in a very different world, with a perfect life with her mother and brother in a city that is no longer so bleak and thrives after the sacrifice Oliver (Stephen Amell) made in the crossover.
The episode serves as a backdoor pilot for a spin-off centered on Mia, Dinah (Julia Harkavy) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy), and the crossover events really make it possible to spin-off by restarting Mia's character and sending her at her own time with a new life, along with even some of her friends who once died, and a supervillain turned into a boyfriend turned – promised.
"In this new reality of restart, in 2040, everything has been perfect," McNamara told us. "There have been no crimes or difficulties in Mia's entire life, and she has been raised in a world where she really has not known much sadness, trauma or darkness in any way, apart from the fact that her father has not been part of her lifetime ".
That is an important change for a character we met in the middle of a cage fight two seasons ago, and she is not the only one with a new life in this new world. The final photos of the series show the return of Susanna Thompson like Moira Queen, who is dead, as well as Sea shinooka like Emiko Queen, who is also dead as far as we know.
Legends of Tomorrow He returned this week with the twist that the previously unknown Legends are now all famous in Earth-Prime, although they quickly rose to their usual pranks in the midst of their fame, and in Black LightningJefferson PierceWatercress Williams) He was delighted to tell his friends that Superman is real, although no one else seemed to have the slightest idea that he had gone anywhere.
Batwoman, who returned Sunday, brought a new, not evil version of Kate Kane (Ruby pink) long lost sister Beth (Rachel Skarsten) in your life, and Supergirl fought with too many versions of Brainy (Jesse Rath) while establishing what, exactly, a DEO led by Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) It even seems.
Supergirl He had already shown some of his biggest changes when we first met Earth-Prime in the fifth hour of the crossover. National City was the first test we obtained from Earth-Prime, and the differences were quite important and alarming.
"It's very similar, but the differences are surprising," executive producer Rovner robert He told E! News. "And it is a lot for our core group to get used to it, especially because Lex is perceived as the Earth hero in the world we have returned to. It has really changed everything for our characters."
"For example," added the executive producer Jessica Queller, "Lillian Luthor wears pale pink and is a philanthropist, so those are the kinds of details that are a little amazing."
Rovner and Queller say they saw the restart as an opportunity, especially because Lex Luthor had previously died.
"We thought it would be an excellent way to bring Lex Luthor back, and especially so that he can integrate into our world with our characters in a much more present way," Rovner said. "You know, in the past he has been a villain and is someone we want to get away from, but now they have to be in the same office with him and interact with him from time to time, trying to find out what it really is until, while he pretends before the world that is the best guy, and then we have to applaud him, and what we have is a great, wonderful and delicious dynamic. "
The restart not only affected the Luthors. Brainy is a new man and is on Team Lex after joining some Brainy doppelgangers who found their way through a wormhole related to the crisis, and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) is making his return, although it seems that it could be the very wrong version of him.
In addition, everyone in National City now lives in a world that also knows Star City, Central City and Gotham, and all the heroes that live in those cities.
"What was different this year is that it is the first time the crossover really informs the fabric of storytelling for the second half of the year," said Queller. "It's not so much that we refer to the other heroes, the other cities that often, but it's the first time the crossover really changed the lives of our main characters in our program."
"We refer to them more than we have in the past, and we give them a very funny wink in our second episode," Rovner added.
Supergirl is leading these first episodes to "settle with Earth-Prime,quot;, but after its 100th episode is transmitted in a few weeks, things will return to normal or "return to the train,quot; as Queller says, for a later half of the season with returns, guests, money orders and Tom lennon as trixster Mxyzptlk shapeshifter. Queller calls it "one of the most charming things we've done in this program."
In the end, it's still Supergirl, only with some adjustments.
"That has been most of the rebirth of our land is that we have been able to change things, maybe correct some mistakes we made in the past, hopefully, and take advantage of the anomalies in our world, illuminate some of the history of fund and push our story forward, "Rovner said.
"The heart of the show is very intact, and it doesn't feel like a completely new show. It just feels slightly altered in a surreal way, but it still feels like home, and very familiar, and not really jarring," Queller said. . "I think fans will be happy."
And then we have The flash, which has been leading to the crisis that would supposedly make Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) disappear throughout his career. Unlike with SupergirlWallace would really describe The flash as "two shows: pre-crisis and post-crisis,quot;.
"The first six and a half seasons are a long story, essentially," he told us. "Because the trip began in the pilot when we saw that newspaper (about the disappearance of Barry). We saw what was coming. We saw at the end of the fifth season when the newspaper changed to 2019, and then we finished with the advance. To the sixth. season, and then to the Crisis event, and now we are in a completely different world, the world of Earth-Prime, and what that means is that it is a completely new show. "
Wallace says he considers the sixth season a "transition,quot; because of the new things they tried, but "the real changes begin with episode 6×10, with graphic novel number two, and begin immediately."
These changes include guests from the rest of Arrowverse and comments within the program on how to deal with this new world in which everyone lives.
"The fact that everything they knew is no longer necessarily correct will affect the Flash Team in a very personal, very personal way, immediately in the graphic novel number two."
The flash He has always been more connected to the multiple verse of all the shows, with a different Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) appearing to join the team almost every season. Cisco's powers, when it had them, were also extremely connected to the multiple verse, all of which is something that the program has to keep in mind in a way that made Wallace laugh hard, almost maniacally.
"We won't have Wells anymore? One would think we shouldn't, right? But boy, boy, oh boy, are you going to like this? I'm not going to spoil it, but you should see what is about to happen. Because we just unleash the crazy. "
Wallace has been thinking for a year and a half about what the changes would look like after Crisis.
"That's why, literally, from episode 610 onwards, that's front and center, that's the plot of 610. Whoa, what world are we in? I don't recognize him anymore. And Barry Allen is like, well, I "I'm Flash. I used to have a little control over things. Maybe I don't have control over things anymore. And how is that going to affect? Because he thought he had this pretty depressed hero thing, so Crisis came in and shook everything ".
Wallace says it is "almost a whole new world,quot; for Barry.
"There are no spoilers, but I will say that the consequences of Crisis are something that not only the public will not see coming, but Barry Allen will never see coming. And that is the story of the second half of The flash. That is Barry Allen's trip in the second half of the consequences of Crisis and it is great, and it is epic, and everything will change. And I mean, everything changes at the end of the graphic novel number two. It's a different show, in the best way. "
We will have to wait a couple of weeks to discover exactly what that means, but so far, this brave new world has felt like fresh air, and we can only imagine what else it has in store.
