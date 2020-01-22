Why things will never be the same for CW Arrowverse

In addition, everyone in National City now lives in a world that also knows Star City, Central City and Gotham, and all the heroes that live in those cities.

"What was different this year is that it is the first time the crossover really informs the fabric of storytelling for the second half of the year," said Queller. "It's not so much that we refer to the other heroes, the other cities that often, but it's the first time the crossover really changed the lives of our main characters in our program."

"We refer to them more than we have in the past, and we give them a very funny wink in our second episode," Rovner added.

Supergirl is leading these first episodes to "settle with Earth-Prime,quot;, but after its 100th episode is transmitted in a few weeks, things will return to normal or "return to the train,quot; as Queller says, for a later half of the season with returns, guests, money orders and Tom lennon as trixster Mxyzptlk shapeshifter. Queller calls it "one of the most charming things we've done in this program."

In the end, it's still Supergirl, only with some adjustments.