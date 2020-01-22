Why the masked singer is an actor's worst nightmare

The masked singer It is a dream for some, a "nightmare,quot; for others.

The Fox singing competition features celebrities from all areas of fame, from sports figures to Broadway stars and everyone else. Legendary singers like Patti LaBelle Y Gladys knight They were contestants. T-Pain Y Wayne Brady He won the first two seasons. Other contestants have included Child of Destiny veteran Michelle Williams, Saturday night live and broadway veterinarian Ana Gasteyer, Stamp, Adrienne Bailon, Crow-Symoné, Joey fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling Y Margaret Cho.

Funny Tommy Chong It was in the first season and was eliminated in the second episode, it just survived Antonio Brown. While promoting a movie in an interview with EW, Chong reflected on his experience dressed as The masked singerPineapple.