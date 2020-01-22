Why the masked singer is an actor's worst nightmare

The masked singer It is a dream for some, a "nightmare,quot; for others.
The Fox singing competition features celebrities from all areas of fame, from sports figures to Broadway stars and everyone else. Legendary singers like Patti LaBelle Y Gladys knight They were contestants. T-Pain Y Wayne Brady He won the first two seasons. Other contestants have included Child of Destiny veteran Michelle Williams, Saturday night live and broadway veterinarian Ana Gasteyer, Stamp, Adrienne Bailon, Crow-Symoné, Joey fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling Y Margaret Cho.
Funny Tommy Chong It was in the first season and was eliminated in the second episode, it just survived Antonio Brown. While promoting a movie in an interview with EW, Chong reflected on his experience dressed as The masked singerPineapple.
"You know, visually, it was good for everyone, but as an actor, it was our worst nightmare, because we are hidden and nobody knows who we are!" The river.
The masked singer keeps everyone's identity hidden from the audience and panelists, including the incognito star team.
"Contrary to popular belief … we don't know who the contestants are. Nick cannon, the host does not know. It's like two separate productions in one and if we ever have to cross, the contestants must wear, like a black hoodie, black visors and a black t-shirt that says, "Don't look at me," judge Ken jeong saying Tonight's show host Jimmy Fallon. "All your team, they have to wear masks just in case … let's say we would have the same agent or something. We don't know who anyone is," he added.
The third season of The masked singer opens after the Super Bowl with judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Jeong accompanied by Jamie Foxx. Each season they have predicted that the Oscar winner has been under a mask, now they will not be able to do it. Cannon returns as host.
The masked singer the third season premieres on Sunday, February 2 on Fox.