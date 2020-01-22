Why Gillian Anderson was not interested in sex education at first

Sex education without Gillian anderson? It almost happened Anderson plays Jean Milburn, a renowned sex therapist in her own right and mother of the main character and the cunning student sex therapist Otis (ESA Mariposa) and originally The x files Veteran was not at the show at all.

"I read a little of the first episode and threw it in the trash," he told EW. "At first I felt that I was also in the nose."

In an interview with Elle, Anderson expanded his initial reaction to the program and said: "The fact that she is a professional therapist and yet is rummaging through her son's drawers and browsing her life." Is it very unlikely that someone could have such a different value system and such a different moral framework, depending on the situation they face? "