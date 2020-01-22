Why Gillian Anderson was not interested in sex education at first

Sex education without Gillian anderson? It almost happened Anderson plays Jean Milburn, a renowned sex therapist in her own right and mother of the main character and the cunning student sex therapist Otis (ESA Mariposa) and originally The x files Veteran was not at the show at all.
"I read a little of the first episode and threw it in the trash," he told EW. "At first I felt that I was also in the nose."
In an interview with Elle, Anderson expanded his initial reaction to the program and said: "The fact that she is a professional therapist and yet is rummaging through her son's drawers and browsing her life." Is it very unlikely that someone could have such a different value system and such a different moral framework, depending on the situation they face? "
But his partner, The crown creator Peter Morgan, I read it and told him that I would be crazy for not doing the show. Two seasons and many glorious costumes later, Anderson seems quite satisfied with his role in the Netflix series.
the Sex education the character is completely different from what the American public recently saw Anderson, whether he repeated his role as Special Agent Dana Scully in both seasons The x files revival or deal with serial killers in The fall Y Hannibal. Before the first season premiere, Anderson told E! News that I was always looking for something different on paper.
"I think what I like most about Jean is how inappropriate it is because it's so much fun to do it," Anderson told E! News. "It's a lot of fun to be that mother who listens at the door and then pretends to straighten an image on the wall, so I think that element of her probably."
The second season of Sex education He found Jean at Otis' school, trying to rehabilitate the sex education curriculum. There, he learns about Otis' secret sexual clinic, befriends the principal's wife and finally has his notes on the questions related to the sex that the students expose. She is expelled, breaks up with her boyfriend and … discovers she is pregnant.
Sex education It has not yet been officially renewed for a third season, but with the number of cliffhangers involved, it seems inevitable. Series Creator Laurie Nunn He told The Hollywood Reporter that the show has a long life, in his mind.
"… I think these characters … have legs. I think I could do more with them if we are given the opportunity," he said. "(Netflix) is very supportive and really wants us to tell the stories we are passionate about. It really seems that we are all on the same page, wanting to do the same program."
Sex education The second season is now broadcast on Netflix.