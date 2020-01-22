Why did the founder of Saie Beauty decide to launch a brand of clean makeup?

We are pouring out lovetea!

It is no secret that clean beauty has taken over the cosmetic industry in recent years. From moisturizers to masks and masks, there is something on the market for everyone.

And although the science behind clean beauty is still in the air, many devotees of makeup and skin care recognize the cleanest ingredients for helping to perfect their skin.

That is what Laney crowell, the founder and executive director of Saie Beauty, realized when she decided to change her beauty routine.

She tells E! News that his "skin and health improved a lot,quot; after he began using "non-toxic products,quot; daily.

But despite his change to clean beauty, the business mogul realized that there were not many options in the makeup department. Then he decided to create his own cosmetics company, which offers a variety of goodies with good ingredients for his skin.

For the brand's latest collection, makeup enthusiasts can buy eyebrow ointments, lip balms, mascara and more.