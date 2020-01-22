Why did the founder of Saie Beauty decide to launch a brand of clean makeup?

Courtesy: Laney Crowell.
It is no secret that clean beauty has taken over the cosmetic industry in recent years. From moisturizers to masks and masks, there is something on the market for everyone.
And although the science behind clean beauty is still in the air, many devotees of makeup and skin care recognize the cleanest ingredients for helping to perfect their skin.
That is what Laney crowell, the founder and executive director of Saie Beauty, realized when she decided to change her beauty routine.
She tells E! News that his "skin and health improved a lot,quot; after he began using "non-toxic products,quot; daily.
But despite his change to clean beauty, the business mogul realized that there were not many options in the makeup department. Then he decided to create his own cosmetics company, which offers a variety of goodies with good ingredients for his skin.
For the brand's latest collection, makeup enthusiasts can buy eyebrow ointments, lip balms, mascara and more.
To read more about the beauty mogul and her brand, read our interview with Laney, below.
ME! News: What inspired you to move to the clean beauty space?
Laney Crowell: Initially, I became interested in clean beauty because I worked in one of the biggest beauty brands in the world, and saw firsthand all the waste and toxins that are produced and produced makeup. Then, when I started using non-toxic products, my skin and my health improved a lot. I realized that as with food, the cleaner you go, the better you will feel. At that point, there was no going back. I started my blog The moment And each clean brand sent me their products to review. They sent me so much skin, bath, hair and body care, but very little makeup. This was when I saw the opportunity.
ME! News: What do you think is the most common mistake about clean beauty?
LC: That does not work.
ME! News: What is your favorite part of your new collection and why?
LC: Our launch collection is super cured and I use each of our products every day. I don't know if I can choose a favorite, since they are the best in the market. If I had to choose, it would be a tie between Mascara 101 and Liquid Lip Balm. Our mascara creates the most beautiful Jane Birkin-That eyelashes and does not move all day. It is a miraculous product. Our Liquid Lip Balm just won ElleFuture of Beauty Award. People are obsessed with that. Personally, I probably apply it 10 times a day.
ME! News: Who is your line for?
LC: Our line was created for the person who does not want to commit. They want beauty that is good for them, products that work, and elegant packaging that looks good in their makeup bag.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.