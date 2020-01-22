Whoopi Goldberg joins Patrick Stewart to return for & # 39; Star Trek: Picard & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML4323fd03f5ef663e8fc1ffabc9192f9811% %MINIFYHTML4323fd03f5ef663e8fc1ffabc9192f9812%

The actress / host says yes when her male co-star invites her to return to the universe of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; as the host of the El-Aurian Guinan bar for the next spin-off series.

Whoopi Goldberg has accepted an invitation to return to "Star trek"universe to join your old friend sir Patrick Stewart in his new spin-off series.

The acting British legend takes up his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new television drama "Star Trek: Picard", in which his character is now a retired admiral, and the show was recently renewed for a second season before its grand premiere on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the CBS All Access broadcast service.

On the eve of his release, Stewart met his "Star Trek: the next generation"Whoopi co-star when she appeared as a guest on her talk show in the United States"Sight", and presented him with an offer he could not refuse.

"I am here with a formal invitation for you, Whoopi," he began. "(The writer) Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite them to the second season."

When a Whoopi full of joy moved to hug, Stewart added: "Will you say yes?" to which she replied: "Yes!"

The emotional actress said: "Star Trek was one of the best experiences from the beginning to the end. I had the best, the best, the best experience during the five years she spent in" The Next Generation "as the host of the bar El- Aurian Guinan. Time, the best moment of all. "

"I'm so glad to hear that," Stewart smiled. "Well, it was wonderful to have you, and we are eager to have you with us once again."

And Stewart had more good news for Whoopi, revealing that he wouldn't have to get rid of his blond dreadlocks for the role if he didn't want to. "She can do whatever she wants …!" he exclaimed.

"She is Guinan, and who knows what Guinan's story really is. That could be one of the emotions later!"

Goldberg played Guinan in 28 episodes of "The Next Generation" from 1988 to 1993.