Who is Luis Rojas? The new Mets manager is better to be the right employee

The Mets caught their man … again.

On Wednesday, New York reportedly named its quality control coach, Luis Rojas, as the 22nd manager in franchise history, after the huh, brief, owner of Carlos Beltrán.

On the surface, it is a solid and safe recruitment: Rojas is a familiar type within the organization, with many advantages. But he also faces many questions on his inaugural trip as a major league manager.

Who is Luis Rojas?

Rojas, 38, has been with the Mets organization since 2006, training and managing in different ranks before joining the major league team as part of Mickey Callaway's staff in 2019. So, the good news for Rojas is You are already familiar. with many of the young players of the Mets, whom he trained while addressing the older ones.

As the team's quality control coach, Rojas's main job was to prepare the Mets on game day and act as an intermediary between the main office and management. Often, a quality control coach helps with the daily activities of the team: warm-ups, parallel sessions, things of that nature.

Rojas spent time in the Washington minor league system (then Montreal), with his rookie affiliate, but never advanced. With the Mets, Rojas has managed A, High-A, Double-A and rookie squads, accumulating a .539 win percentage in eight seasons.

Rojas is the son of former major soccer player Felipe Alou and brother of longtime gardener Moises Alou. There is your night bar trivia.

Who is Luis Rojas? Really?

This is the question that the Mets and Rojas must answer. Who is he? Will you bring fire to the Mets? Is it analytically progressive? Is it just Brodie Van Wagenen's mouthpiece?

You have enough pedigree as a coach for anyone to question hiring, but are you ready for the bright lights of Citi Field? It must be difficult to be the contractor of fighting exercises, a guy who wasn't on the radar of many people before this offseason. It must be even harder to take your first administrative job in a difficult situation.

Put aside the fact that Rojas has no experience in managing big leagues, that's fine. There are many inexperienced coaches in MLB who have succeeded. Also, the way to find the next great manager is to find a guy who hasn't really done it before, and it's not as if Rojas wasn't familiar in the room.

The curious question is this: What did the Mets not like about Rojas because he was not even a finalist for the job before Beltrán was hired?

Given that it was a remnant of the Mickey Callaway regime, the organization must have liked something, but it was not enough to earn a place as a finalist for the manager. Beltrán got the job, while Eduardo Pérez was the second.

For some reason, the Mets did not consider Dusty Baker or Buck Showalter for opening, and are two program announcers and stabilizers with a good track record. The explanation could be as simple as outside the organization. However, it is unconvincing.

Rojas is still an unknown merchandise, and that can be a dangerous thing for the Mets. He is walking in the middle of the traffic on the Van Wyck motorway after the expulsion from Beltran, just a few weeks before spring training, a difficult question and a task that any newbie manager must handle, but especially with a team that should Win now You can not afford a one-year test with Rojas to see if you can solve it in Flushing. Not after the dark holding of Callaway.

While the Mets have a lot of talent when it comes to position players: the National League Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and others, will go as far as the throw takes them. The organization let Zack Wheeler walk after the 2019 season, and Marcus Stroman will become a free agent next offseason. Yes, Jacob deGrom is locked up and is a sensational pitcher, but we have seen in MLB how difficult it is to build and retain a team.

Maintaining or acquiring new and good pitchers is not a guarantee in baseball. So, even with the incoming owner Steve Cohen ready to take the reins and maybe spend more money than the Wilpons have on free agents and whatever else the money can buy, what we know now is that the Mets have to win, even in a crowded and difficult situation. division.

Is Rojas the man who does it? Who knows? But we are about to find out.