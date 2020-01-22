While Australia burns, a climate change denier attacks

Many Australians, including climate scientists, dismiss Kelly as a political, outrageous and impotent Falstaff. But his followers have grown to include a wide swath of the country, including rural firefighters who share their posts on Facebook, and their efforts have been frequently aligned with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's attempts to keep people from seeing fires as a turning point for the nation. focus on climate issues.

Before Mr. Morrison began to emphasize that the best way to fight future fires would be through more preventive burning rather than serious action on global warming, Mr. Kelly was insisting. He blamed "green madness,quot; and "weather alarmists," a term used by President Trump this week in Davos, Switzerland, for exaggerating the role of climate change and preventing defensive burns, despite firefighters saying that The problem is resources and time. , not politics.

Echoing Kelly's argument that reducing Australia's greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent fires, the prime minister has also directly addressed reconstruction and recovery rather than addressing public concerns about climate warming. .

"It's a very cynical strategy based on the idea that the fires will end, the drought will break and people will move on," said John Hewson, a former leader of the center-right Liberal Party, to which Morrison and Mr. Kelly belong. The prime minister, he added, "is trying to see himself doing a lot, but in reality he is doing very little."

Mr. Kelly and Mr. Morrison, who serve in adjoining districts with many churches, small departments and workers in the trades, thank each other for their location. Kelly and other right-wing lawmakers overthrew Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in a coup in 2018, making Morrison the new leader. Then, Mr. Morrison annulled the party's preference for a moderate alternative to Mr. Kelly, protecting his candidacy.

It wasn't just Mr. Morrison. Turnbull and another prime minister, Tony Abbott, previously also sided with moderate challengers to ensure that Kelly returned to Parliament, a sign of his usefulness to leaders in the concentration of his conservative base.