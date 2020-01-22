What to expect at Trump's political trial | U.S

The political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is underway. It marks a historic moment in the United States and highlights the deep divisions in the country.

According to the Democrats, the rule of law and the future of democracy are at stake.

However, many Republicans, who have the majority of the Senate, feel that this is a divisive and wasteful farce, or to quote Trump "a hoax."

But if people celebrate or don't like Trump, taking a president to trial to decide if he is guilty of objectionable crimes and should be removed from office is a very serious time, not a hoax or a farce.

As the Senate becomes a large courtroom, the big questions are: Does the president have the right to pressure other countries, in this case, Ukraine, to do his will? Is it an abuse of being able to pressure a foreign country to investigate its political rival? And Trump eliminated the power of Congress by blocking evidence and testimony during last year's political trial investigation?

Join Steve Clemons in a discussion about What follows in this drama of 100 senators and the president of the Supreme Court of Justice. Will this test only go through motions? Or should we expect some surprises along the way?

Guests:

– Jason Miller – co-host of the daily podcast, "War Room: Impeachment,quot; and former spokesperson for the Trump 2016 campaign

– Hilary Hurd – Lawfare blog contributor who is finishing her law degree at Harvard University

– Richard Goodstein – lawyer and Democratic strategist in Washington, DC.

Source: Al Jazeera