What is the point of Donald Trump's political judgment? The | Triumph

For the third time in history, a president of the United States is being tried in the Senate.

Donald Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and then trying to block an investigation into the matter.

He is calling the whole thing a hoax.

Senators spent the first day discussing the rules of the trial, with the Trump Republican Party blocking every attempt by Democrats to present new evidence and witnesses.

At the end of the trial, two thirds of the senators must approve at least one article to remove the president from office.

However, that seems unlikely, since Republicans have a majority.

So what is really on trial?

Presenter:

Martine Dennis

Guests:

Michael Isikoff – Chief Research Correspondent at Yahoo! News and one of the reporters who helped reveal Monica Lewinsky's story in the 1990s

Robert Bennett – Personal lawyer of former President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky case

Paris Dennard – Republican strategist and member of Donald J. Trump for Chairman of the Advisory Board

Source: Al Jazeera News