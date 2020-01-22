What evidence has come out since Trump was charged? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLff116f59027adda9bba098f8845906ee11% %MINIFYHTMLff116f59027adda9bba098f8845906ee12%

Democrats and Republicans in the United States Senate are discussing whether to call new witnesses and introduce additional evidence in the political trial of President Donald Trump.

With Trump's allies in control of a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Democrats are raising the issue before senators as a matter of whether Republicans will "cover up,quot; Trump's actions by rejecting witnesses.

Republicans are postulating that the House of Representatives political trial investigators rushed through an unfair process and failed to enclose sufficient evidence of their case.

Meanwhile, new revelations in the scandal that is still unfolding are raising new questions and provoking calls to the Senate to hear more witnesses.

The House of Representatives political trial investigation produced 35 hours of public hearings with 12 witnesses and collected hundreds of pages of documents for their referral to the Senate.

Here is a summary of the new evidence that has emerged since the House voted to approve the articles of political trial on December 18:

Lev Parnas breaks the silence

Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian American businessman, said in recent interviews to the media that Trump was fully aware of the pressure campaign on Ukraine, and directed it, through his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and senior US officials.

"The public interviews of Mr. Parnas in the last 24 hours yielded additional information about the origins of the scheme, the work that he and Rudy Giuliani were doing on behalf of the president and other members of the administration who were aware," said Adam Schiff, The House of Representatives. The manager who prosecuted the case against Trump said earlier this month.

In news interviews, including those of Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, Parnas appointed Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Lev Parnas says Trump led a pressure campaign against Ukraine (File: Seth Wenig / The Associated Press)

Parnas is under federal indictment by US prosecutors in New York for campaign financing violations. He is cooperating with prosecutors.

Trump says he doesn't know Parnas, but Parnas's private Instagram feed featured photos of Parnas with Trump, Giuliani and members of the Trump family.

Parnas provided emails and text messages with Giuliani and Ukrainian officials to the House investigators, communications that seem to corroborate their history widely.

Parnas' documents will be included in the referral of evidence from the House to the Senate, and Schiff said the House can try to call Parnas as a witness.

Parnas also claimed that Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid.

"The message was that it wasn't just military help. It was all help," Parnas told MSNBC. "Basically, the relationship would be bitter. We would stop giving them any help."

John Bolton offers to testify

Former national security adviser John Bolton issued a statement on January 6 saying he would comply with a Senate subpoena. His lawyers said he has new relevant information.

Bolton left the White House in September after a fight with Trump, who suggested in a tweet that Bolton was fired and said "his services are no longer necessary." Bolton said he quit.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has said he will testify if the Senate was summoned in court (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

Fiona Hill, the former White House Russian expert who worked for Bolton on the National Security Council, told the House that Bolton called the pressure campaign on Ukraine a "drug deal,quot; he didn't want to be a part of.

Bolton rejected an invitation to testify in the House's political trial investigation. It could provide a first-hand account of Trump's actions.

Watchdog says the White House broke the law

On January 16, the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The US, an independent accounting agency that reports to Congress, issued a legal finding that the Trump administration violated key federal budget laws by unilaterally withholding $ 391 million in military aid approved by Congress to Ukraine.

"The faithful execution of the law does not allow the president to substitute his own political priorities for those that Congress has promulgated," said the eight-page GAO opinion.

Two White House budget officials quit their jobs because of concerns that withholding Ukrainian aid was illegal, according to testimony in the House.

Democrats said the GAO's opinion further strengthens their demand that the Senate call the White House interim Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, as a witness.

Emails show waiting for help from Ukraine

A series of government e-mail communiqués shed new light on how the White House moved to block military aid to Ukraine while Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to initiate political investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden

The Pentagon emails published by the Just Security website on January 2 showed that Trump directed the suspension of Ukrainian aid even when US defense officials expressed serious concerns about the legality of the suspension.

Reports detail the role of interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney to stop military aid to Ukraine (File: Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

On December 29, The New York Times published a report, based on interviews and emails and previously undisclosed documents, about the alarm within the Trump administration about the delay in aid to Ukraine. The report included new information about Mulvaney's role and the efforts of White House lawyers to justify the delay after the fact.

The Pentagon launched emails on December 22 that show that 90 minutes after Trump's phone call on July 25 with Zelenskyy, in which Trump asked Zelenskyy to open investigations into the Bidens, an important White House assistant ordered the US Department of Defense. UU. Military aid to Ukraine.