What channel is Zion Williamson's debut tonight? Time, TV schedule for Pelicans vs. Spurs

Zion Williamson is coming to an arena near you, tonight, finally.

The injured Pelicans rookie, who has not yet played a single second in a regular season game after undergoing surgery on his right knee in October, finally received good news. Williamson will make a real and real return on Wednesday night against the Spurs after months of questions and anticipation from both the media and fans.

Williamson briefly showed the kind of strength he can have during the preseason, averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in four games. If you're even close to that version of yourself, the Pelicans may not be completely out of the image of the Western Conference playoffs.

As exciting as this development may be, let's start with your first game. Here is everything you need to know before Williamson's debut in the regular NBA season with the Pelicans.

What time is Zion Williamson's debut game?

Date : Wednesday, January 22

: Wednesday, January 22 Start time: 9:30 pm. ET

Zion Williamson's return to the Pelicans is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Rush Hour ET on Wednesday, January 22 against the Spurs.

ESPN "flexed,quot; the game in its primetime schedule after Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, told reporters on January 15 that Williamson would make his debut in the regular NBA season versus to the crowd of New Orleans.

In which channel Pelicans vs. Spurs tonight?

Television channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: Look ESPN

Pelicans vs. Spurs will air nationwide on ESPN. The game replaced Rockets vs. Nuggets, which was relegated to local broadcasts from its regularly scheduled primetime schedule to accommodate the expected audience increase with Williamson's debut. You can also stream the game live through Watch ESPN.

Timeline of Zion Williamson's injury

The Pelicans could not determine the exact moment Williamson injured his knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, but coach Alvin Gentry suggested that the injury may have occurred during a preseason game on October 13 against the Spurs. Williamson informed the Pelicans on October 16 that he felt tension in the knee (there was no pain or inflammation) and a preventive MRI on October 17 revealed a tear of the right lateral meniscus.

After arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus, it was initially estimated that Williamson was out of six to eight weeks, for a statement from the team. Using the opening night of the NBA (October 22) as a starting point, eight full weeks would have delayed its debut date to December 17.

However, Williamson remained beyond that window, and his recovery extended until 2020. Despite the long wait, New Orleans never considered stopping Williamson throughout the season.

"The nature of his injury was not such that that was what was required," Griffin said. "Other players who have had to make that determination, I think in almost all cases they had a much more significant surgery. Blake Griffin broke his kneecap. That is a different problem. Zion knew from the beginning that he would be able to play, and He wanted to play.

"He told you he hasn't been too happy with me because he hasn't played yet. He never thought he wasn't going to play."

2020 pelicans calendar

Here are the next 10 Pelicans games: