Wendy Williams fans are disappointed after leaking NeNe Leakes' private message about RHOA

You are probably aware of the fact that Wendy Williams told her audience about the private message she received from NeNe Leakes. In the message, NeNe was saying that he decided to leave RHOA, and Wendy leaked the information while living.

Fans got scared and went crazy, saying they will no longer watch the television series without NeNe presented.

People also criticized Wendy and told him that she should not have made public something that her friend had told her in private. The good news is that since then, one of NeNe's representatives said that NeNe was just venting and that she will not leave the program.

This made fans happy, but they continue to criticize Wendy for what he did.

Someone commented: así And so, the door has closed with that friendship. 🤷🏽‍♀️ ’and another follower posted this:‘ 🤣 Going to Wendy Williams is the last thing anyone wants to do 🙄 ’

There were also some enemies who said that NeNe should definitely leave the program.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @ prettyaries16 ———————— #Roommates, you can calm down because, contrary to what #WendyWilliams recently revealed in his talk show during the day, HBIC #NeNeLeakes doesn't abandon the hit reality series after all. ___________________ During the most recent episode of the "Wendy Williams Show," Wendy openly admitted that her friend NeNe revealed by text message that after this season, she is giving up her peach forever. Now, as you know, NeNe is the only original cast member in "RHOA,quot; and has been a very popular element in the show since the first episode. Fans quickly agreed on the news, but, according to new reports, this is not happening. __________________ @TooFabNews, reports exclusively that upon hearing the news Wendy revealed, the NeNe representative has come out to close claiming that she is leaving the program. Instead, everything seems to be a case of "let off steam,quot; to a friend. The NeNe representative said: "It has been a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private. Click on the link in the biography to read more! 📸: (@gettyimages) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 21, 2020 at 9:36 a.m. PST

A follower said: ‘LMAO says he resigned every year. No one took it seriously, "and another person also wants NeNe to leave:" Hell, she has to give up. At this point, it's exhausting to see her now. "

One commenter posted this: "Wendy needs to learn how to deal with her affairs," and another person also criticized Wendy: "Wendy is speechless if a friend tells you something, don't say it."

A follower said: ‘We all know that the right way to quit a job is to send a two-week notice to Wendy. 😆 ’

Someone believes that RHOA needs a new cast: ‘I think they need a new cast. It's like they are finding things to be angry at each other at this time. "

