Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter finalize their divorce

TO UPDATE: Wendy Williams& # 39; marriage to Kevin Hunter has officially ended According to the documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed the completion of his divorce this week.

As part of the settlement agreement, none will receive alimony. Wendy will remain the sole owner of her previously shared production company, Wendy Inc., and Kevin's remaining shares will go to her. They have agreed to divide the earnings of their home in New Jersey evenly once it is sold. In addition, each will be responsible for paying their own legal fees.

Wendy Williams is closing with Kevin Hunter.

The presenter of a 54-year-old talk show filed for divorce from her husband, executive producer of The Wendy Williams show and father of an 18 year old son Kevin Jr., on Wednesday after 21 years of marriage, E! News confirmed on Thursday. Hunter received the divorce papers Thursday morning at the studio where The Wendy Williams show is recorded, a source told E! News.

"There are irreconcilable differences between the parties that have caused the rupture of the marriage for a period of six months and that make it appear that the marriage must be dissolved since there are no reasonable prospects for reconciliation," Williams's divorce states.

"Thank you all for respecting the privacy of the family during this time," said Williams' personal representative in a statement to E! News. "Kevin supports Wendy and they are working together on this process."

The rupture occurs amid rumors that Hunter, 46, has been cheating the Wendy Williams Show host and fathered a son with his supposed lover. Neither they nor Williams have talked about the reports.