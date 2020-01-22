Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter finalize their divorce

AP Photo / Charles Sykes
TO UPDATE: Wendy Williams& # 39; marriage to Kevin Hunter has officially ended According to the documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed the completion of his divorce this week.
As part of the settlement agreement, none will receive alimony. Wendy will remain the sole owner of her previously shared production company, Wendy Inc., and Kevin's remaining shares will go to her. They have agreed to divide the earnings of their home in New Jersey evenly once it is sold. In addition, each will be responsible for paying their own legal fees.
Wendy Williams is closing with Kevin Hunter.
The presenter of a 54-year-old talk show filed for divorce from her husband, executive producer of The Wendy Williams show and father of an 18 year old son Kevin Jr., on Wednesday after 21 years of marriage, E! News confirmed on Thursday. Hunter received the divorce papers Thursday morning at the studio where The Wendy Williams show is recorded, a source told E! News.
"There are irreconcilable differences between the parties that have caused the rupture of the marriage for a period of six months and that make it appear that the marriage must be dissolved since there are no reasonable prospects for reconciliation," Williams's divorce states.
"Thank you all for respecting the privacy of the family during this time," said Williams' personal representative in a statement to E! News. "Kevin supports Wendy and they are working together on this process."
The rupture occurs amid rumors that Hunter, 46, has been cheating the Wendy Williams Show host and fathered a son with his supposed lover. Neither they nor Williams have talked about the reports.
"Wendy and her family have been part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect your privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to providing an entertaining and thematic show to our viewers," a spokesman for The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement to E! News.
Williams has alternated between using it and running out of ring in recent weeks.
Despite the rumors of cheating, many fans believed that Wendy would stay with her husband, especially after she talked about the state of their relationship in early March.
"I want to shout at my husband. I'm still wearing my ring," she said in the Wendy Williams Show. "Believe me, when you've been with someone for 28 years … married for 25 years … we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, it's all this and it's all that. I know what you've been seeing and I know what they have been talking the streets. "
She added: "Anyone who has been married for 5 minutes or 500 years knows that marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Do not ask me about mine until I see that this (ring) goes away and does not go to nowhere – not in this life. "
In addition to rumors of marriage problems with Hunter, Williams has suffered some other personal turmoil; Last month, he returned from a two-month break from his program and revealed that he had been living in a sober home for some time and was fighting substance addiction.
(This story was originally published on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:25 a.m. PST)
—Beth Sobol Report
