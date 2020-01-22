Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are officially divorced!

Roommates, it seems that Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter's divorce is officially final. Now, roommates, we don't have to check all the tea … but they know we will! Wendy wasn't having it with her husband and business partner Kevin after she allegedly fathered a daughter with her lover. The accusation was so great that Wendy had to intervene and fire Kevin from being his manager and production partner.

Unfortunately, things took an even more messy turn after his son, Kevin Jr., messed with his father for the accusations. The two reportedly had a physical fight when he learned of his father's alleged indiscretions. Although Kevin Jr. has been cleared of any wrongdoing, he had to attend court with Wendy by his side! Fortunately, now that the dust has settled, Wendy is returning to her life and continuing her legacy of a sexy girl!

According to TMZ, Wendy is a free woman and, according to reports, has chosen to divide most of her common assets in the middle. The legal documents specify that the house where Wendy and Kevin lived in New Jersey were put up for sale and will be divided 50 / 50. In addition, according to reports, Wendy keeps the house they have in Florida, while Kevin stays with the earnings of another NJ house they had.

Leaving aside the houses, apparently the couple owned equal parts of their production company, but Kev will supposedly sell his share, making her the sole owner! Mrs. Williams has insisted that she is ready to be HERE doing her thing and living her best life! He even hinted that he was open to find love again and find a man with whom he could have a good time. I can only imagine how difficult a divorce is, much less in front of the world to look and scrutinize, so it is good to see this result. Congratulations!