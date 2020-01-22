Welsh head coach John Kear has plans for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and beyond | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLef971cda7df45cb6f5a9ee93208f216211% %MINIFYHTMLef971cda7df45cb6f5a9ee93208f216212%





Wales faces a trio of opponents from the southern hemisphere at the World Cup next year

%MINIFYHTMLef971cda7df45cb6f5a9ee93208f216213% %MINIFYHTMLef971cda7df45cb6f5a9ee93208f216214%

John Kear will closely observe the nations of the Pacific Islands in preparation for the Rugby League World Cup next year, but he is convinced that the rest of the northern hemisphere should be doing the same.

The head coach of Wales and his positions will face stiff competition in the form of the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea and the emerging international power Tonga in Group 4 of the 2021 tournament in England.

Tonga, forcing himself to settle the accounts together with the three big players of the international game of England, Australia and New Zealand, has made the rugby league world take note, helped by regular test matches against his regional rivals along with Kangaroos and Kiwis.

🏆 WORLD CUP / CWPAN AND BYD | #WalesRLThe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 men's team has drawn against Tonga, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in the group stages in @ RLWC2021! Bydd Cymru yn Chwarae Tonga, Papwa Gini Newydd and Ynysoedd Cook yn and rownd grwp or 2021 Cwpan and Byd!#FutureIsBright # RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/cGLJWjSZe5 – Welsh Rugby League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesRugbyL) January 16, 2020

Kear, who combines work with the same role on the side of the Bradford Bulls championship, has no doubt that this is the model that should be followed closer to home if Wales wants to compete with the major nations.

"What the international game in the southern hemisphere has done is to work very hard with all the nations of the Pacific and have regular internationals that are intense and significant, which obviously has raised the standards," Kear said. Sky sports.

"More and more people are raising their hands to play with Tonga and Samoa, and that makes them more dangerous."

"They have taught us how to do it, now we in the northern hemisphere have to do the same with France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales to grow our game and match it and make the games against the southern hemisphere intense, meaningful and where the result is difficult to predict. "

Paul Moriarty was one of Wales's cross-code stars in the mid-1990s

Wales is twice a semifinalist in the World Cup, with its cross-star team that reached the last four in 1995 and a team consisting mainly of heir players based in England who led Australia part-time in the semifinals of 2000 before of succumbing to the eventual winners.

Since then, there has been little to rejoice in the tournament. The Dragons surprisingly failed to qualify when the World Cup was reborn in 2008, while the 2013 and 2017 editions saw them go out of the group stage without winning a game.

However, there is much optimism about the current team that will enter the World Cup next year, especially since there are many Welsh native stars such as Regan Grace, Rhys Williams and Gil Dudson.

"They are as Welsh as you can be and have gone through rugby league systems, and that is what we are really proud of," Kear said.

"They are the most Welsh you can be and have gone through rugby league systems, and we are very proud of that." Welsh head coach John Kear

"There are systems and structures to develop Welsh players and we are seeing the benefits of that."

"No, we don't have characters like Jonathan Davies or John Devereux or flashy names like 1995, but we have players born and raised in Wales who have gone through the system."

"We feel that if we stick to it, we will get to where we aspire to be, which is in the top eight of the international game."

A lot of work has been done in Wales to develop a path for players from small but thriving youth and amateur competitions in the country, to professional ranks and the national team in recent years.

St Helens & # 39; Regan Grace is one of the main lights of the Welsh rugby league today

The presence of two professional clubs, North Wales Crusaders based in Wrexham and the Llanelli West Wales Raiders team, in League One is also providing more opportunities for players, with Kear convinced that the growth of the amateur game in Wales will drive them .

The 65-year-old man, who trained England in the 2000 World Cup, is satisfied with the progress that the Welsh team has made since he took office five years ago and sees no reason why they cannot have a impact in 2021.

"Now it's much better because they hadn't won for something like 10 games," Kear said. "Then we had a really tough European Championship where we were very high, but little by little we have been rebuilding."

"We won the European Championship in 2015, we qualified for the 2017 World Cup and we were really disappointing in that, we qualified again and then we had a successful Nines tournament."

"Again, I feel that there is a rebirth and growth, and I am pretty sure that we will do well in this year's European Championship and win the first game in a World Cup since 2000 for a Welsh men's team."