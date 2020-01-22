Weighing the four best Boise State options if you leave the Mountain West Conference

%MINIFYHTMLdc7a428e9aae17571d911dbe04ea941f11% %MINIFYHTMLdc7a428e9aae17571d911dbe04ea941f12%

Boise State is one of the most successful programs in college football.

The Broncos have a 165-34 record in the last 15 years, the third best in the FBS behind Ohio State (171-28) and Alabama (173-32).

%MINIFYHTMLdc7a428e9aae17571d911dbe04ea941f13% %MINIFYHTMLdc7a428e9aae17571d911dbe04ea941f14%

That is what makes Boise State's recent statement about Mountain West so interesting. The Broncos disagree with the conference about whether this would be the last time they can negotiate a media rights agreement separate from the rest of the league after the conference reached a six-year, $ 270 million deal with FOX and CBS. .

MORE: University American football winners, losers after the first NFL draft entries

"The Mountain West stated that this was the last time our agreement would be negotiated separately," the school said in its statement. "However, Boise State's decision to join the conference was based on a series of negotiated provisions, including the right to negotiate separately the material terms of media rights related to our home games.

"This is stated in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by any vote of the membership or conflicting agreement. We will not support any changes to this provision and we are in the process of weighing our options to move forward."

Assuming one of the options is to leave the conference, where would the Broncos end? Here are the four possible options:

American athletic conference

The AAC has claimed the bowl offer for Group New Year's Day 6 in four of the six seasons in the era of college football playoffs. Boise State was able to secure that first offer, beating Arizona 38-30 at the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. The Broncos have not returned since then despite compiling a 52-15 record at that time, the second best among the Group's schools. the 5.

So why not increase the strength of the conference? Remember, Boise State almost joined the Big East in 2012. The AAC is not very different, and one could argue that it could have been the Big East. Adding the Broncos would give the CAA even more strength in its quest for "Power 6,quot;.

A possible problem is the great distance between Boise and the remaining conference teams. Even if the Broncos played outside the AAC West Division, the opponent of the closest conference would be Tulsa, some 3,600 miles away. The conference would also need to add a fourteenth school to the Eastern Division to keep the conference balanced.

That said, if Boise State chose to leave Mountain West, this is the most logical course of action.

Independent

Being independent would be an intriguing option for the Broncos, which have been linked to the Big West, WAC and Mountain West conferences since they reached Division I in 1996. However, Boise State has increased its national profile since then, and there is a charm to play an independent schedule.

The challenges would be similar to those facing BYU: the Cougars, who won the national championship in 1984 while playing at the WAC, have been trying to get the Power 5's attention since they left Mountain West after the 2010 season. BYU has 70-47 mark with a season of 10 wins since then. And, no matter how difficult the Cougars schedule is, they have not received that attention.

Boise State also does not have the same brand power as BYU. Which Power 5 program will travel to Idaho in November in the middle of the Playoff race? Programming could be more difficult than it seems.

This would be a movement that the school would regret in the long term.

MORE: Classification of the 25 best preseason for the 2020 season

Pac-12 Conference

This would be the jackpot for Boise State – Yes There was another round of expansion in the Pac-12. The Broncos could compete in the Northern Division, where they would have a geographical adjustment and would have attendance rates similar to those of the State of Oregon and the State of Washington.

The Broncos are familiar with those schools. Boise State has a 12-13 all-time record against Pac-12 teams as a Division I program and would have a natural rivalry with the Utah Southern Division team, a former enemy of Mountain West. I would add another quality soccer program to the conference.

What would it take? Another round of realignment. If the Pac-12 wants to go to 14 or even 16 teams, Boise State would be one of the teams it considers, at least from a pure football point of view. However, more radical changes would be needed than the current television spat at the school with Mountain West. Would Boise State meet the strict academic standards of Pac-12 for its member institutions?

This is the best option for Boise State. It may not be the best option for the Pac-12.

Big 12 Conference

When Big 12 auditioned for a possible expansion, Boise State was one of the best candidates in the group.

Where do they fall short? Assistance. The Broncos would have the ninth best home assist in the Big 12, just ahead of Kansas. All the other schools in the conference are among the top 50. It is an agreement in which Boise State fits from a football perspective: they could compete with Kansas State, TCU and Iowa annually, but the regional interest in the Broncos simply would not justify their inclusion.

The Big 12 has also shown in recent seasons that it does not need expansion to enter the University football playoff: it just needs Oklahoma and Texas to be good.