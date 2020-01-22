We have been friends for years

%MINIFYHTML6806bb009cde0a6e48e81f4783bd7f0011% %MINIFYHTML6806bb009cde0a6e48e81f4783bd7f0012%

It was reported that the star of & # 39; Happy Day & # 39; and the actor of & # 39; Forrest Gump & # 39; they disagreed since they met on the set of & # 39; Toonie and Hooch & # 39; which caused the dismissal of the first of the project.

Henry Winkler he has denied and Tom Hanks They are still fighting over the dismissal of the "Happy Days" star from the movie "Turner & Hooch".

Henry was fired as the director of the 1989 Disney dog ​​movie, and rumors swirled for years that he and the star of "Apollo 13" had collided on the set.

This caused an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday (January 19) when a camera cut the "Barry"actor when a clip of" Turner & Hooch "was shown during a montage that spanned a career celebrating Tom receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Denying that they disagree, Henry told TMZ.com: "I don't have a fight with Tom Hanks."

Explaining that they had spoken at night, he added: "I just saw him at our SAG Awards. It was beautiful."

The 74-year-old man also said "sure" that he would want to work with Tom again, even though working as a team with Turner & Hooch didn't work for him.

Henry said that he and Tom had been friends for "years" and that he had also enjoyed working with the wife of the two-time Oscar winner, Rita Wilson.