Watch Madelaine Petsch learn new things about the Riverdale set

You might think that after four years of acting in the program, Madalaine Petsch I would know everything there is to know about the set of Riverdale.

In a new video for Architectural Digest, the Riverdale Star presents a tour of the Vancouver set and discovers some things he has never seen before, including a small kitchen at Pop & # 39; s, complete with soup recipes.

The delicious 11-minute video features trips to Pop & # 39; s, Cheryl's locker, a Riverdale High classroom, the student room, Cheryl's bedroom and closet, the closet truck, the hair truck and makeup, and even craft services.

We definitely learned some things we didn't know, like the fact that Cheryl's locker can be moved depending on the shot that is necessary. We knew that one of the classrooms can become any class that is happening, but we did not know that one of the next classes is a spoiler.