Watch Madelaine Petsch learn new things about the Riverdale set

You might think that after four years of acting in the program, Madalaine Petsch I would know everything there is to know about the set of Riverdale.
In a new video for Architectural Digest, the Riverdale Star presents a tour of the Vancouver set and discovers some things he has never seen before, including a small kitchen at Pop & # 39; s, complete with soup recipes.
The delicious 11-minute video features trips to Pop & # 39; s, Cheryl's locker, a Riverdale High classroom, the student room, Cheryl's bedroom and closet, the closet truck, the hair truck and makeup, and even craft services.
We definitely learned some things we didn't know, like the fact that Cheryl's locker can be moved depending on the shot that is necessary. We knew that one of the classrooms can become any class that is happening, but we did not know that one of the next classes is a spoiler.
Petsch is very excited to show Cheryl's room, which features a custom-made rose bedspread, an elaborate chandelier and even a giant inflatable gummy bear chair that has never been seen on the screen.
He also heads to Cheryl's impressive closet, which looks quite surprising despite the fact that scenes have never been produced there. He doesn't even have real Cheryl clothes, other than a pair of golden stilettos that Cheryl once wore in the pool, "as one does."
"Madelaine would never be those," she says. "Madelaine seeks comfort, because Cheryl hurts Madelaine's feet, so Madelaine likes to maintain discretion."
A trip to the costume truck and the makeup and hairstyle truck reveals that Petsch puts on makeup on her own, which, according to her, helps her put on the character.
"I took care of the makeup probably in the middle of the third season, and I think that's when it would really take me this time to put myself in the mood of Cheryl and her character. I'll see what the scene is, see what I'm wearing, and how Cheryl feels at that particular moment and where is her mind in those scenes, and I will do her makeup accordingly these days, and I think that helps me mark a little more. "
In his real life, Petsch says he uses "much less makeup,quot; than Cheryl, and spends about 45 minutes putting on Cheryl makeup every day.
Watch the full video above and watch Riverdale Tonight at 8 p.m. in The CW.