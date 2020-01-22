Watch John Boyega surprise his parents with a new home

Hmmm, good son, you are.

In 2017, a few months before the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film of the most recent trilogy, cast member John Boyega saying Tonight entertainment that he had bought a house from his mother and father, and added: "I want to say that it is a way of doing it. You know, I also think that is giving back to my king and my queen." This week, Boyega, 27, shared on his Instagram a video of him surprising his parents at the London house and his emotional reactions.

"I just bought a house for mom and dad," he says. "I always wanted to do that."

His parents enter the house and sit in front of a camera, thinking they are there to film an interview about their son.

"I am here to tell you that there is no interview. That was a lie," Boyega tells them. "This is your new house. It belongs to you."

The two seem stunned when Boyega explains that the surprise was several months in the works. He thanks them for everything they have done for him and hugs his father, who wipes the tears with a handkerchief.

"Moments like these make all the hard work worthwhile," the actor wrote.