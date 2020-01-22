Vitality Nations Cup: watch Jamaica vs New Zealand on YouTube | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLbd19c8a6fde191f2e26d704866cf739211% %MINIFYHTMLbd19c8a6fde191f2e26d704866cf739212%

Watch the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica take on New Zealand in the third game of the Vitality Nations Cup through our YouTube broadcast below.

%MINIFYHTMLbd19c8a6fde191f2e26d704866cf739213% %MINIFYHTMLbd19c8a6fde191f2e26d704866cf739214%

The four-nation competition between England, New Zealand, South Africa and Jamaica will take place over four days throughout England, with all the games live. Sky Sports

The first day took place in Nottingham with Jamaica prevailing over South Africa and New Zealand having too much for England.

The second match of this second day will be between Vitality Roses and South Africa. The first central pass will be at 8 p.m., with coverage at Sky Sports Arena and on our YouTube broadcast from 7:45 p.m.

At the beginning of the new international cycles, the four parties will seek to use this competition to advance and offer opportunities to some less experienced players.

Sky Sports is your live netball home. Watch all Vitality Nations Cup matches on the air and through our YouTube broadcasts. The Vitality Netball Superleague also returns on February 22 with the Birmingham Arena Season Opener.