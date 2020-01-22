Vitality Nations Cup: England's roses solve the problem to beat South Africa | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLe33746e5a1cf09e7996cdbd3a643d2d711% %MINIFYHTMLe33746e5a1cf09e7996cdbd3a643d2d712%

The highlights of the Vitality Nations Cup when England faced South Africa

The Vitality Roses of England solved the problem to beat South Africa 58-54 and get their first victory of the Vitality Nations Cup.

The victory of the Roses completed the second day of the competition at Birmingham Arena and followed the dominant New Zealand performance against Jamaica.

The four-nation competition now moves to London for the final weekend at the Copper Box Arena. All teams have one more round robin game before one last day of play-offs on Sunday.

Coach Thirlby entered this test after a 64-48 loss to New Zealand and decided to modify his seven out for this second game.

He started George Fisher at GS, moved Eleanor Cardwell to GA and selected Fran Williams on the defensive end with Stacey Francis.

South Africa's key change was to introduce someone who made waves when the two sides met last year, Lefebre Rademan, in GA.

A first quarter of goal by goal was played, with both teams maintaining composure before the SPAR Proteas finished strongly and created a 16-13 lead in the final moments.

On the first opportunity, Thirlby decided to make changes. She introduced Kate Shimmin in GD to compete with Rademan and also modified her half court.

Amy Carter, who had an impressive five-minute debut against New Zealand, arrived at the Center with Jade Clarke returning to WD.

England's next quarter was undulating as the combinations took some time to establish and South Africa's world leading defender, Karla Pretorius, showed her class.

Pretorius had a quiet first game against Jamaica and was clearly eager to make up for that. She interrupted the attack of the Roses at every opportunity and brought out the best of Cardwell against her in GA.

The home team entered halftime 26-25 down and Thirlby decided to make more alignment amendments for the second half.

Captain Haythornthwaite returned to GA, Cardwell entered GS and Chelsea Pitman arrived in WA; The changes would prove to be inspired.

Personnel changes paid dividends instantly. Haythornthwaite's speed provided the dynamics that the Roses needed in the attack and the new image went through the resistance of South Africa.

With Shimmin and Francis working tirelessly in defense, his rotation ball was now rewarded and England created a 42-37 mattress in three-quarter time.

With the crowd roaring in the last quarter, Thirlby's side resisted a final storm and led by Haythornthwaite and Francis in particular, he found the gears necessary to secure his much-needed victory.

Slick Silver Ferns beat Jamaica

In the first game of the day, the Silver Ferns added a second victory to their account as they dominated in all facets and prevailed 71-45 over Jamaica.

Noeline Taurua continued to show the strength of his squad as he turned his shooters again and gave valuable time on the court to all the players in his tour squad.

The shooter Maia Wilson stood out and deservedly was named player of the match. She shot at 93 percent, presenting 42 of her 45 attempts, and showed her strengths as a focal point in the & # 39; D & # 39; and a movement option.

For the Sunshine Girls, their own mistakes plagued their work and failed to replicate the same levels of discipline and clarity they found against South Africa on Sunday.

Connie Francis's side must now regroup before facing England on Saturday afternoon in London, while the Silver Ferns will prepare for a meeting with South Africa.

Expert Views

