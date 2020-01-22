Violent protests in Beirut follow Lebanon's cabinet meeting | News

Police are using water cannons to contain protesters who throw stones during anti-government demonstrations in Beirut.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday when Lebanon's new government met a day after it formed after a three-month political vacuum, and the prime minister said his cabinet will adopt different financial and economic methods than those of previous governments.

Protesters in Beirut and the surrounding area gathered to denounce the meeting, describing it as a rubber stamp for the same political parties they blame for widespread corruption.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera, reporting since the protests in the capital of Lebanon, said: "TThese protesters do not seem afraid of what comes next. "

"This will not be easy to contain," he said.

Windows were broken and stones thrown when protesters broke down the security barriers surrounding the Lebanese parliament.

"Protesting peacefully will not give results. We protest peacefully for three months. Why should we remain at peace?" said a protester student who had his face covered.

