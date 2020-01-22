Vicki Gunvalson says he would love a spin-off about his family and business amid the uncertainty surrounding his return from RHOC!

%MINIFYHTML9272c52a6c9955251cfe0a40238f3a3e11% %MINIFYHTML9272c52a6c9955251cfe0a40238f3a3e12%

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future in the real housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson would love to have a spin-off about his family! As fans know, the woman previously admitted that she is still not sure if she will return to RHOC in the new season or not.

However, after a fan suggested that he should have his own reality show, on Instagram, Vicki made it very clear that he totally agrees!

It all started with the reality show celebrity posting a picture of her in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, spending the best time of her life with her brother and sister.

The trio went out to dinner and had a drink and Vicki seemed to be really excited to spend quality time with his brothers.

This led a fan to share his idea in the comments section that "Maybe you should create a spin-off about your family and business."

In response to the follower, Vicki wrote "That's a great idea,quot; and demonstrated what he meant by tagging his Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, as well as the official Bravo Instagram account.

Another fan commented: ‘Okay, I love you Vicki. It's time to move on from those ladies. You have a great future full of love. You don't need that evil in your life.

As mentioned earlier, this possible next step for your career occurs amid the uncertainty regarding your orange in RHOC.

Earlier this month, Vicki admitted that he didn't really know if he would be part of season 15 of the series in response to another follower who asked him about his return.

And it turns out that she is not the only one who is not sure what the future holds for the cast, as there are reports that many changes will come in the new season.

Inside information previously shared with HollywoodLife that "all women say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure."



