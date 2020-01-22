Vanessa Hudgens feeds Kyle Kuzma's romance rumors in another Lakers game

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
It is Vanessa Hudgens firing his shot?
Almost a week after his separation from Austin Butler, the actress was seen at a dinner with the Los Angeles star Lakers Kyle kuzma on Tuesday, January 21.
Today, she is still hanging out on the East Coast, to continue supporting the 24-year-old basketball star in New York at Madison Square Garden, where the Lakers are playing against the Knicks.
Hudgens was photographed tonight making a discrete entrance to Madison Square Garden to see Kuzma in action, dressed in a large black coat, brown knee-high boots with a black baseball-style cap, you know, to keep her in low profile .
On Tuesday night, according to photos taken by TMZ, Hudgens and Kuzma had dinner at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, where they met a little more for a bottle of wine.
Hudgens and his old guilt decided to go their separate ways earlier this month after the first rumors in September 2011. According to a source, distance played a big factor. "They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance," a source told E! News about the division. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."
Since then, Hudgens has been out and has lived his best life after the breakup.
Last week, the 31-year-old actress went to the premiere of her last movie on the red carpet. Bad Boys for Life and she looked happier than ever in a hot dress, giving us great glamorous Old Hollywood energy.
Now, his latest public outings with Kuzma could be friendly outings, but recent social media activity makes fans speculate that something else could be happening between these two.
Kuzma captioned a recent Instagram photo, "Yes, we like that," to which Hudgens replied coquettishly: "We already do." The actress also cheered the basketball star in the Lakers game last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
We believe it is safe to say that Hudgen & # 39; s has officially become the # 1 Kuzma fan.
