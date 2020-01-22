Vanessa Hudgens feeds Kyle Kuzma's romance rumors in another Lakers game

It is Vanessa Hudgens firing his shot?

Almost a week after his separation from Austin Butler, the actress was seen at a dinner with the Los Angeles star Lakers Kyle kuzma on Tuesday, January 21.

Today, she is still hanging out on the East Coast, to continue supporting the 24-year-old basketball star in New York at Madison Square Garden, where the Lakers are playing against the Knicks.

Hudgens was photographed tonight making a discrete entrance to Madison Square Garden to see Kuzma in action, dressed in a large black coat, brown knee-high boots with a black baseball-style cap, you know, to keep her in low profile .

On Tuesday night, according to photos taken by TMZ, Hudgens and Kuzma had dinner at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, where they met a little more for a bottle of wine.

Hudgens and his old guilt decided to go their separate ways earlier this month after the first rumors in September 2011. According to a source, distance played a big factor. "They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance," a source told E! News about the division. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."