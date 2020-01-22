Vanessa Hudgens discovered with Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma after separation from Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens, who has just separated from Austin Butler, was seen dating Los Angeles Lakers striker Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday night in Lilia, Brooklyn, New York. TMZ was the first to capture photographs of the couple having dinner together.

As the fans of the actress know, this happens only a week after it was revealed that she and Austin had separated. Kuzma, who also dated Kendall Jenner, was seen in New York when the Lakers face the New York Knicks on Wednesday and then the Nets on Thursday night.

Hudgens, who applauds the Los Angeles Lakers, was in a Lakers game during his victory over the Cavaliers on January 13, beating them wildly 128-99. Hudgens posted several clips of the game on his social media accounts.

It is not clear if Hudgens and Kuzma will date again, however, the 31-year-old actress seems to be enjoying her single life right now. As previously reported, Hudgens recently won a great victory with Bad Boys for Life, a movie that topped the lockers.

Not long after it was revealed that she and Butler had separated, the Bad Boys for Life The superstar was seen on the red carpet at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles. Vanessa has been mainly in the headlines lately for her relationships, but also for her role in the aforementioned movie.

Bridget Hill reported earlier this month that the actress stopped at the Jimmy Fallon show in New York City. While on set, Vanessa explained that she had met Snoop Dogg before, and that she had a special nickname for her: "Nessa."

Ad

The star said it was a great honor to meet Snoop Dogg, who has been a fan for years. Coincidentally, Will Smith, she Bad Boys for Life co-star, also presented by Jimmy Fallon's talk show to discuss the importance of doing Bad Boys for Life A solid independent film. In other words, Will did not want the film to contain previous deliveries, but rather to be good enough alone.



Post views:

0 0